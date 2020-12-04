Lake Norman Regional CEO Stephen Midkiff to retire

After more than 40 years in the health care industry including seven-and-a-half years leading Lake Norman Regional Medical Center (LNRMC), Chief Executive Officer Stephen Midkiff is retiring from his position at the end of the year. A search to identify his successor is underway.
Midkiff will remain with the hospital as vice president of development to help continue advancing strategies and competitive position in the region. While he will have no day-to-day responsibilities for operations of LNRMC in this new role, he will continue working with the leadership teams at Lake Norman and Davis Regional Medical Center to identify synergies and growth opportunities and advance strategic initiatives.
“Steve has been a strong leader for the hospital and we are fortunate to retain his counsel and expertise going forward,” said Randy Marion, chairman of the hospital board of trustees. “He has developed strong working relationships with physicians, employees, community leaders and regional providers, and we appreciate his continued support.”
During Midkiff’s tenure, the hospital has advanced clinical services to make more care available close to home. Of note is the hospital’s orthopedic surgical program which insurers and agencies have recognized as a Center of Excellence. Bariatric surgery, women’s services and interventional cardiac procedures can also be accessed locally by patients who require these specialized services.
“Our patients are the beneficiaries of the compassion and expertise of our board, medical staff and employees,” said Midkiff. “It has been a privilege to work alongside them particularly in this extraordinary time. We’re operating in a dynamic and competitive environment and I’m excited to continue supporting initiatives that are critical to future success.”
