Stork’s Landing Maternity Center tours

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting on demand and in-person tours of The Stork’s Landing Maternity Center. The free, in-person tour will begin at the main patient entrance where you’ll meet your tour guide. The Stork’s Landing Maternity Center tour includes seeing labor, delivery and recovery rooms as well as postpartum rooms and newborn nursery. Staff will be available to answer any questions throughout the tour. The next tour is set for Sept. 25 from 6-7 p.m., and is limited to four people per family.

The free on demand video tour provides the participant the opportunity to access tour information privately at any time and will be available Sept. 1. Once registered, you will receive a separate email with the link for the tour. For more information, and to register, visit www.lnrmc.com/classes-events.

Infant/CPR class

The monthly online Infant/CPR class will be on Sept.19, 6:30-8:30 p.m. The online Infant/Child CPR class includes CPR for infants and children ages birth to eight years, management of a choking victim and home and car seat safety. This is not a certification class. The class is designed for expectant families and should be completed by 36-37 weeks gestation. Parents may still take the class after baby arrives. A life-sized doll is needed for participation. Cost is $15.

Registration is required. A separate link will be emailed to you on your class date. For more information, and to register, visit LNRMC.com and click “Events.”

Breastfeeding class

A monthly online breastfeeding class is set for Sept. 12, 6:30-9 p.m. The breastfeeding class is taught by a lactation consultant and includes basic information on how to get started and how to manage nursing during the first few weeks of life. Cost is $25. Registration is required. For more information, and to register, visit LNRMC.com and click “Events.”

Childbirth education classes

The online childbirth education classes are scheduled for Sept. 20 and 27. The two-part course classes are held from 6:30-9 p.m. The classes meet for two sessions via Google Meet, and registration is required. Once registered, registrants will receive a separate email with the link for the classes. Cost is $50.

Class information includes the labor process, medical interventions, positioning for labor, and breathing techniques. Completion of the class is recommended by 36 to 37 weeks gestation. For more information and to register online, visit LNRMC.com and click “Events.”

Joint Pain Treatment Options online seminar

A free on demand online seminar, Joint Pain Treatment Options, is available to watch at your convenience.

If you’re suffering from stiff, painful joints, even small tasks can feel like monumental challenges. If joint pain is keeping you from doing things you love, and medication is no longer working to relieve the pain, it may be time to consider joint replacement. The seminar video link will be emailed after registration is complete. Registration is required. If you are unable to attend this month’s online presentation, additional seminars for Joint Pain Treatment Options seminars will be offered.

Visit the Events tab at LNRMC.com for more information and to register attendance online. For more information regarding the hospital’s Orthopedic Service line, visit www.lnrmc.com/orthopedic-services.

Cancer Support Group

A monthly Cancer Support Group meets the third Wednesday of every month at 11:45 am. This group meets in hospital classrooms A & B. The date for the next Cancer Support Group is Sept. 20.

The support group is open to everyone, with registration encouraged but not required, and provides education and support to cancer survivors and their families. A free lunch is served. For more information about the group, visit www.lnrmc.com/classes-events, or contact Mitzie McCurdy, director of community outreach, at 704.660.4859, or email Mitzie.McCurdy@lnrmc.com.

Infant care class

An online infant care class will be held on Sept. 5, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The class includes basic infant care skills, such as feeding, bathing, and diapering. Registration is required. Once registered, you will receive a separate email with the class link. Classes are offered monthly and do fill quickly. Cost is $15.

Registration is required. A separate link will be emailed to you on your class date. For more information, and to register, visit LNRMC.com and click “Events.”