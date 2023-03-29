To help address hunger in our community, and in celebration of National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day on April 2, the employees, volunteers and medical staff of Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, assisted by team members from Davis Regional Medical Center, donated a total of 7,222 jars of peanut butter to FeedNC.

All the peanut butter was donated by hospital employees, medical staff members, and volunteers during the recent Jars of Love Peanut Butter Drive. According to FeedNC, 13.4 percent of residents in Iredell County struggle to put food on the table. The Jars of Love Peanut Butter Drive was launched to help support individuals who are facing food insecurity, which is a social determinant of health.

“Food insecurity has a significant impact on a person’s overall health and well-being,” said Matthew Littlejohn, network chief executive officer. “Through our Jars of Love Peanut Butter Drive, we are working to help fight hunger in our community and surrounding areas. Our generous employees really stepped up to be sure we could exceed our donation goals.”

Peanut butter is one of the most requested items for food banks because it is highly nutritious and has a long shelf life.

Unfortunately, many food banks in America report it is also one of the least donated food items. Other foods needed by food banks include pasta, canned goods, butter, grits, beef broth, diapers, toothpaste and deodorant.

To learn more about FeedNC, visit feednc.org or call 704-660-9010.