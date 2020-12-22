 Skip to main content
Lake Norman Regional Medical Center administers first COVID-19 vaccines to frontline health care workers
Lake Norman Regional Medical Center administers first COVID-19 vaccines to frontline health care workers

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center received and administered its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to frontline health care workers today.

“We are encouraged that vaccines are available to protect our healthcare workforce from infection by the COVID-19 virus,” said Stephen Midkiff, chief executive officer of Lake Norman Regional Medical Center. “Prevention – and stopping the spread of the illness – is key to ending the pandemic and is an important first step in helping to prevent this illness and its potentially devastating consequences.”

Among the first frontline health care workers to receive the vaccine today, included Hospitalist Sangeetha Potu, M.D., Critical Care Nurse Annmarie Charcut, RN, Respiratory Therapist Michelle Baker, CRT/RCP, Emergency Nurse Stephanie Sawyer, RN, and Critical Care Director Michael Hendershot, RN. Employee Health Nurse Barb Besecker, RN, administered today’s first vaccines.

