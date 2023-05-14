On Demand tour of The Stork’s Landing Maternity Center

The free On Demand video tour provides the participant the opportunity to access tour information privately at any time whereas the free interactive tour involves a live tour guide in a virtual group setting. The next On Demand tour is set for June 1, 7-8 p.m., and the virtual interactive tour is scheduled for June 26, noon to 1 p.m. Both On Demand and interactive (online) tours are free to prospective and expectant parents.

Interactive tours are held live through Google Meet with a question and answer session to follow. Both online tour options require registration. Once registered, you will receive a separate email with the link for the tour. For more information, and to register, visit www.lnrmc.com/classes-events.

Free seminar on Joint Pain Treatment Options

The On Demand online seminar is scheduled for June 1 from 6-7 p.m.

If you’re suffering from stiff, painful joints, even small tasks can feel like monumental challenges. If joint pain is keeping you from doing things you love, and medication is no longer working to relieve the pain, it may be time to consider joint replacement. Watch the On Demand Joint Pain Treatment Options seminar. Registration is required.

If unable to attend this month’s online presentation, additional seminars for Joint Pain Treatment Options seminars will be offered.

Visit the Events tab at LNRMC.com for more information and to register attendance online. A link will be emailed to you separately for Google Meet. For more information regarding the hospital’s Orthopedic Service line, visit www.lnrmc.com/orthopedic-services.

Online infant care class

The class will be held on June 6, from 6:30-8:30 p.m., and includes basic infant care skills, such as feeding, bathing, and diapering. Registration is required. Once registered, you will receive a separate email with the class link. Classes are offered monthly and do fill quickly. Cost is $15. A separate link will be emailed to you on your class date. For more information, and to register, visit LNRMC.com and click “Events.”

Online infant/child CPR class

The monthly class for next month is on June 20, 6:30-8:30 p.m. The online infant/child CPR class includes CPR for infants and children ages birth to 8 years, management of a choking victim and home and car seat safety. This is not a certification class. The class is designed for expectant families and should be completed by 36-37 weeks’ gestation. Parents may still take the class after baby arrives. A life-sized doll is needed for participation. Cost is $15.

Registration is required. A separate link will be emailed to you on your class date. For more information, and to register, visit LNRMC.com and click “Events.”

Online breastfeeding classThe next monthly class will be on June 13, 6:30-9 p.m. The breastfeeding class is taught by a lactation consultant and includes basic information on how to get started and how to manage nursing during the first few weeks of life. Cost is $25. Registration is required. For more information, and to register, visit LNRMC.com and click “Events.”

Online childbirth education classes

The two-part course classes are June 14, and June 21, 6:30-9 p.m. The classes meet for two sessions via Google Meet, and registration is required. Once registered, registrants will receive a separate email with the link for the classes. Cost is $50.

Class information includes the labor process, medical interventions, positioning for labor, and breathing techniques. Completion of the class is recommended by 36 to 37 weeks’ gestation. For more information and to register online, visit LNRMC.com and click “Events.”

Monthly Cancer Support Group

The group meets the third Wednesday of every month at 11:45 a.m. This group meets in hospital classrooms A & B. The date for the next Cancer Support Group is June 21.

The group is open to everyone, with registration encouraged but not required, and provides education and support to cancer survivors and their families. A free lunch is served. For more information about the Cancer Support Group, visit www.lnrmc.com/classes-events, or contact Mitzie McCurdy, director of community outreach at 704-660-4859, or email Mitzie.McCurdy@lnrmc.com.

Lake Norman Multiple Myeloma Support Group

This group meets on the third Wednesday of every month from 6-8 p.m., in the hospital’s Meeting Rooms A and B, located at 171 Fairview Road in Mooresville. The next support group meeting is Wednesday, June 21.

The Lake Norman Multiple Myeloma Support Group is a free program open to everyone and provides education and support. Interested patients, caregivers, family members and friends are encouraged to attend. Registration is not required. The support group is an excellent way to meet and interact with other survivors and caregivers to learn the latest advances in the treatment and management of myeloma. For more information, contact Mitzie McCurdy, director of community outreach, at 704-660-4859, or email at Mitzie.McCurdy@LNRMC.com.