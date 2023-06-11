Stork’s Landing tours

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting in-person tours of The Stork’s Landing Maternity Center. The free in-person tour will begin at the main patient entrance where you’ll meet your tour guide. The Stork’s Landing Maternity Center tour includes seeing labor, delivery and recovery rooms as well as postpartum rooms and newborn nursery. Staff will be available to answer any questions throughout the tour. The next tour is set for June 26, 6-7 p.m., and limited to four people per family. The July tour is set for July 24 from 6-7 p.m. and is also limited to four people per family.

Interactive tours are held live through Google Meet with a question and answer session to follow. Both online tour options require registration. Once registered, you will receive a separate email with the link for the tour. For more information, and to register, visit www.lnrmc.com/classes-events.

Joint Pain Treatment Options seminar

Lake Norman Regional is hosting Joint Pain Treatment Options, a free in on demand online seminar in July. The seminar is available to watch at your convenience.

If you’re suffering from stiff, painful joints, even small tasks can feel like monumental challenges. If joint pain is keeping you from doing things you love, and medication is no longer working to relieve the pain, it may be time to consider joint replacement. The on demand Joint Pain Treatment Options seminar video link will be emailed after registration is complete. Registration is required.

If you are unable to attend this month’s online presentation, additional seminars for Joint Pain Treatment Options seminars will be offered.

Visit the Events tab at LNRMC.com for more information and to register attendance online. For more information regarding the hospital’s Orthopedic Service line, visit www.lnrmc.com/orthopedic-services.

Cancer Support Group

A monthly Cancer Support Group meets the third Wednesday of every month at 11:45 a.m. in hospital classrooms A & B. The date for the next meeting is July 19.

The group is open to everyone, with registration encouraged but not required, and provides education and support to cancer survivors and their families. A free lunch is served. For more information about the Cancer Support Group, visit www.lnrmc.com/classes-events, or contact Mitzie McCurdy, director of community outreach, at 704-660-4859, or email Mitzie.McCurdy@lnrmc.com.

Multiple Myeloma Support Group

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, 171 Fairview Road, Mooresville, is hosting the Lake Norman Multiple Myeloma Support Group that meets on the third Wednesday of every month from 6-8 p.m., in the hospital’s Meeting Rooms A and B. The next support group meeting is July 19.

The Lake Norman Multiple Myeloma Support Group is a free program open to everyone and provides education and support. Interested patients, caregivers, family members and friends are encouraged to attend. Registration is not required. The support group is an excellent way to meet and interact with other survivors and caregivers to learn the latest advances in the treatment and management of Myeloma. For more information, contact Mitzie McCurdy, director of community outreach, at 704-660-4859, or email at Mitzie.McCurdy@LNRMC.com.

Childbirth education classes

Two-part online childbirth education classes are July 19 and July 26, 6:30-9 p.m. The classes meet for two sessions via Google Meet, and registration is required. Once registered, registrants will receive a separate email with the link for the classes. Cost is $50.

Class information includes the labor process, medical interventions, positioning for labor, and breathing techniques. Completion of the class is recommended by 36 to 37 weeks’ gestation. For more information and to register online, visit LNRMC.com and click “Events.”

Infant CPR

Lake Norman Regional hosts a monthly online infant CPR class with the next class announced for July 25, 6:30-8:30 p.m. The class includes CPR for infants and children ages birth to 8 years, management of a choking victim and home and car seat safety. This is not a certification class. The class is designed for expectant families and should be completed by 36-37 weeks’ gestation. Parents may still take the class after baby arrives. A life-sized doll is needed for participation. Cost is $15.

Registration is required. A separate link will be emailed to you on your class date. For more information, and to register, visit LNRMC.com and click “Events.”

Breastfeeding class

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center hosts a monthly online breastfeeding class with the next class announced for July 18, 6:30-9 p.m. The breastfeeding class is taught by a lactation consultant and includes basic information on how to get started and how to manage nursing during the first few weeks of life. Cost is $25. Registration is required. For more information, and to register, visit LNRMC.com and click “Events.”