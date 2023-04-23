The skilled and compassionate hands of physicians, nurses and other team members of Lake Norman Regional Medical Center support the health and well-being of patients who turn to us for expert care. We are here, whenever needed. Beyond providing clinical care, the hospital is a cornerstone of our community and a major contributor to the economic health of the region as a major employer and tax-payer and through our resources to expand and enhance the medical services available close to home. The overall impact is significant and totaled more than $121 million in 2022.

Care was provided at more than 240,000 patient encounters, including more than 28,000 emergency department visits, more than 4,000 inpatient admissions and more than 8,500 surgeries. Over 199,000 patients received care across the Lake Norman Medical Group physician clinics, outpatient imaging and rehabilitation center. Joy was delivered to local families with the birth of more than 800 babies.

Matthew Littlejohn, network CEO, states: “By providing patients with quality care, we help people get well and live healthier lives. Our experienced and dedicated group of providers, clinicians and caregivers are truly making a difference in our community every single day.”

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center applies its resources to medical services, facilities and technologies that are important to patients. These include: our AI-based maternal-fetal early warning system that monitors vital data throughout labor and delivery to help our maternity team recognize, prevent and respond to potential complications for an even safer birth; implementing a care management at home program for patients with chronic conditions, such as hypertension, heart failure and type 2 diabetes; adding robotic surgical equipment to perform a broader range of minimally invasive surgical procedures; and adding robotic surgical equipment providing a broader range of minimally invasive surgical procedure options; and implementing a cardiac rehabilitation program that helps patients regain their strength and confidence following a cardiac event.

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center also gives back to the broader Mooresville and Iredell County region by providing over $42 million in charity and uncompensated care for the community’s most vulnerable. And the payment of $4.8 million in property and sales taxes helps support civic resources and services. Support for local charitable and community organizations such as HealthReach Community Clinic includes financial donations and outreach.

The hospital’s payroll of more than $63 million ripples across the local economy as employees buy goods and services. Last year the hospital added enhanced benefits to help team members achieve their personal and professional goals, including assistance with student loan repayments, reimbursement of licensure and certification expenses, as well as tuition reimbursement.

Littlejohn continued: “Our wide-ranging effects go beyond the essential treatment and care we provide and extends to the dedicated service demonstrated in everything we do to deliver excellent healthcare services to Mooresville and Iredell County, making this a healthier, better area for everyone to live.”

