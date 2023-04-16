Julie Parker is

new director of critical care

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center announces Julie Parker, RN, as director of critical care.

Parker’s experience in the medical field began in 2018 when she joined Lake Norman Regional Medical Center as a registered nurse in the Critical Care Unit (CCU). She was promoted to a CCU managerial role in June 2022, where she focused on improving quality metrics and patient experience. A few months later, in November 2022, she stepped in as interim director of critical care, and was officially promoted to director of Critical Care on March 13 of this year.

Parker received her associate degree in nursing from Mitchell Community College in Statesville. She is an active member of the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN).

Chandra Crawford named network patient access director for LNRMC, Davis RMC

Davis and Lake Norman Regional Medical Centers announce Chandra Crawford as new network patient access director. Crawford was promoted from director of admissions and scheduling at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center to her new role as network patient access director for both Davis and Lake Norman Regional Medical Centers. She began her new duties on Feb. 17.

Crawford has more than 25 years of experience in patient access, billing scheduling and the revenue cycle. She received her customer service certification through the Disney Institute.

Crawford’s recent health care experience includes joining Davis Regional Medical Center’s as patient access director in 2013. Her prior position was at Frye Regional Medical Center, where she held the director of patient access II role.

On demand online joint pain seminar

LNRMC is hosting a free, on demand online seminar in May — Joint Pain Treatment Options. The seminar is scheduled for May 1, from 6-7 p.m.

If you’re suffering from stiff, painful joints, even small tasks can feel like monumental challenges. If joint pain is keeping you from doing things you love, and medication is no longer working to relieve the pain, it may be time to consider joint replacement. Watch the on demand Joint Pain Treatment Options seminar. Registration is required.

If unable to attend the online presentation, additional seminars for Joint Pain Treatment Options seminars will be offered.

Visit the Events tab at LNRMC.com for more information and to register attendance online. A link will be emailed to you separately for Google Meet. For more information regarding the hospital’s Orthopedic Service line, visit www.lnrmc.com/orthopedic-services.

Stork’s Landing Maternity Center virtual tours

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting an on demand tour of The Stork’s Landing Maternity Center. The free, on demand video tour provides the participant the opportunity to access tour information privately at any time whereas the free interactive tour involves a live tour guide in a virtual group setting. The next on demand tour is set for May 1 from 7-8 p.m., and the virtual interactive tour is scheduled for May 22 from noon to 1 p.m. Both on demand and interactive (online) tours are free to prospective and expectant parents.

Interactive tours are held live through Google Meet with a question-and-answer session to follow. Both online tour options require registration. Once registered, you will receive a separate email with the link for the tour. For more information and to register, visit www.lnrmc.com/classes-events.

Online infant care class announced for May

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center will host an online infant care class on May 10 from 6:30–8:30 p.m. The class includes basic infant care skills, such as feeding, bathing and diapering. Registration is required. Once registered, you will receive a separate email with the class link. Classes are offered monthly and do fill quickly. Cost is $15.

A separate link will be emailed to you on your class date.

For more information and to register, visit LNRMC.com and click “Events.”

Online breastfeeding class set for May 9

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center hosts a monthly online breastfeeding class with the next class announced for May 9 from 6:30-9 p.m. The breastfeeding class is taught by a lactation consultant and includes basic information on how to get started and how to manage nursing during the first few weeks of life. Cost is $25. Registration is required. For more information, and to register, visit LNRMC.com and click “Events.”

Infant/child CPR class scheduled

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center hosts a monthly online infant/CPR class with the next class announced for May 16 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The online class includes CPR for infants and children ages birth to 8 years, management of a choking victim and home and car seat safety. This is not a certification class. The class is designed for expectant families and should be completed by 36-37 weeks’ gestation. Parents may still take the class after baby arrives. A life-sized doll is needed for participation. Cost is $15.

Registration is required. A separate link will be emailed to you on your class date. For more information, and to register, visit LNRMC.com and click “Events.”

May childbirth education online classes planned

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting online childbirth education classes. The two-part course classes will be held May 17 and May 24 from 6:30-9 p.m. The classes meet for two sessions via Google Meet, and registration is required. Once registered, participants will receive a separate email with the link for the classes. Cost is $50.

Class information includes the labor process, medical interventions, positioning for labor and breathing techniques. Completion of the class is recommended by 36 to 37 weeks’ gestation. For more information and to register online, visit LNRMC.com and click “Events.”

Maintaining healthy joints seminar to be held

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a free online seminar May 23, maintaining healthy joints, featuring Amber Perri, RN, ONC, as presenter. The seminar is scheduled from noon to 1 p.m.

The presentation on maintaining healthy joints will include low-impact exercises, proper body mechanics and what to do if you have unresolved joint pain. There will be an opportunity for questions following the presentation. Additional seminars for maintaining healthy joints will be offered throughout the year.

Visit the Events tab at LNRMC.com for more information and to register attendance online. A link will be emailed to you separately for Google Meet. For more information regarding the hospital’s Orthopedic Service line, visit www.lnrmc.com/orthopedic-services.

Cancer support group meeting announced

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center hosts a monthly cancer support group that meets the third Wednesday of every month at 11:45 a.m. This group meets in hospital classrooms A & B. The date for the next cancer support group is May 17.

The cancer support group is open to everyone, with registration encouraged but not required, and provides education and support to cancer survivors and their families. A free lunch is served. For more information about the Cancer Support Group, visit www.lnrmc.com/classes-events, or contact Mitzie McCurdy, director of community outreach at 704-660-4859 or email Mitzie.McCurdy@lnrmc.com.

Multiple Myeloma Support Group to meet

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting the Lake Norman Multiple Myeloma Support Group that meets on the third Wednesday of every month from 6-8 p.m., in the hospital’s Meeting Rooms A and B, located at 171 Fairview Road in Mooresville. The next support group meeting is May 17.

The Lake Norman Multiple Myeloma Support Group is a free program open to everyone and provides education and support. Interested patients, caregivers, family members and friends are encouraged to attend. Registration is not required. The support group is an excellent way to meet and interact with other survivors and caregivers to learn the latest advances in the treatment and management of Myeloma. For more information, contact Mitzie McCurdy, director of community outreach, at 704-660-4859, or email at Mitzie.McCurdy@LNRMC.com.