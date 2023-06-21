Healthgrades, a leading platform for finding a doctor and informing patients about their health care options, has recognized Lake Norman Regional Medical Center as a nationwide top hospital for total knee replacement surgery.

Healthgrades released its Top 146 nationwide hospitals list for outpatient total knee replacements, with Lake Norman Regional Medical Center being one of twelve hospitals located in North Carolina.

“This national recognition would not be possible without the dedication towards clinical excellence across our hospital teams and through our partnerships with OrthoCarolina and EmergeOrtho. Current and future patients can be assured that Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is a destination center for all orthopedic care with top tier quality outcomes,” said Alec Grabowski, interim network chief executive officer at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center.

The inaugural list of hospitals comes from analysis of clinical outcomes. According to Healthgrades, patients undergoing a knee replacement at one of the 146 hospitals on the list have an 85% lower chance of experiencing complications than patients treated at a one-star hospital.

The Orthopedic and Spine Center of Lake Norman’s approach to joint replacement surgery encompasses wellness, early mobility, pain management, family involvement, education, personal responsibility, group interaction and minimally-invasive and rapid-recovery techniques. To learn more, visit LNRMC.com/Orthopedic-Services.