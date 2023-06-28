Lake Norman Regional Medical Center will host a blood drive with the American Red Cross on July 12. The blood drive will take place in Community Rooms A and B, Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, 171 Fairview Road, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The blood drive is open to the public, and appointments are recommended. You will need to bring photo identification.

The American Red Cross is always in need of blood, and patients are counting on donors to show up. After a shortfall of blood donations in recent months, the time to give is as critical as ever. Therefore, donors are in great need.

Call 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter “LNRMC” to schedule an appointment.