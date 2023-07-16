August childbirth education online classes

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting online childbirth education two-part course. The classes, to be held Aug. 16 and 23, 6:30-9 p.m., meet for two sessions via Google Meet, and registration is required. Once registered, registrants will receive a separate email with the link for the classes. Cost is $50.

Class information includes the labor process, medical interventions, positioning for labor, and breathing techniques. Completion of the class is recommended by 36 to 37 weeks’ gestation. For more information and to register online, visit LNRMC.com and click “Events.”

Cancer support group meeting

LNRMC hosts a monthly cancer support group that meets the third Wednesday of every month at 11:45 a.m. in hospital's classrooms A and B. The date for the next cancer support group is Aug. 16.

The group is open to everyone, with registration encouraged but not required, and provides education and support to cancer survivors and their families. A free lunch is served. For more information about the cancer support group, visit www.lnrmc.com/classes-events, or contact Mitzie McCurdy, director of Community Outreach, at 704-660-4859, or email Mitzie.McCurdy@lnrmc.com.

Joint pain treatment options is free on demand seminar

The hospital is hosting a free on demand online seminar in August, Joint Pain Treatment Options. The seminar is available to watch at your convenience.

If you’re suffering from stiff, painful joints, even small tasks can feel like monumental challenges. If joint pain is keeping you from doing things you love, and medication is no longer working to relieve the pain, it may be time to consider joint replacement. The on demand joint pain treatment options seminar video link will be emailed after registration is complete. Registration is required.

If you are unable to attend this month’s online presentation, additional seminars for joint pain treatment options seminars will be offered.

Visit the Events tab at LNRMC.com for more information and to register attendance online. For more information regarding the hospital’s Orthopedic Service line, visit www.lnrmc.com/orthopedic-services.

Stork’s Landing Maternity Center tours

The hospital is hosting on demand and in-person tours of The Stork’s Landing Maternity Center. The free in-person tour will begin at the main patient entrance, where you’ll meet your tour guide. The Stork’s Landing Maternity Center tour includes seeing labor, delivery and recovery rooms as well as postpartum rooms and newborn nursery. Staff will be available to answer any questions throughout the tour. The next tour is set for Aug. 28 from 6-7 p.m. and is limited to four people per family.

The free on demand video tour provides the participant the opportunity to access tour information privately at any time and will be available Aug. 1. Once registered, you will receive a separate email with the link for the tour. For more information, and to register, visit www.lnrmc.com/classes-events.

Online infant care class

LNRMC will host an online infant care class on Aug. 1, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The class includes basic infant care skills, such as feeding, bathing, and diapering. Registration is required. Once registered, you will receive a separate email with the class link. Classes are offered monthly and do fill quickly. Cost is $15.

Registration is required. A separate link will be emailed to you on your class date. For more information, and to register, visit LNRMC.com and click “Events.”

August Online infant/child CPR class

LNRMC hosts a monthly online infant/CPR class with the next class announced for Aug. 15 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The online infant/child CPR class includes CPR for infants and children ages birth to 8 years, management of a choking victim and home and car seat safety. This is not a certification class. The class is designed for expectant families and should be completed by 36-37 weeks' gestation. Parents may still take the class after baby arrives. A life-sized doll is needed for participation. Cost is $15.

Registration is required. A separate link will be emailed to you on your class date. For more information, and to register, visit LNRMC.com and click “Events.”

Lake Norman Multiple Myeloma support group meeting

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting the Lake Norman Multiple Myeloma support group that meets on the third Wednesday of every month from 6-8 p.m., in the hospital’s meeting rooms A and B, located at 171 Fairview Road in Mooresville. The next support group meeting is Aug. 16,

The group is a free program open to everyone and provides education and support. Interested patients, caregivers, family members and friends are encouraged to attend. Registration is not required. The support group is an excellent way to meet and interact with other survivors and caregivers to learn the latest advances in the treatment and management of Myeloma. For more information, contact Mitzie McCurdy, director of Community Outreach, at 704-660-4859, or email at Mitzie.McCurdy@LNRMC.com.

Online breastfeeding class

A monthly online breastfeeding class will be Aug. 8, 6:30-9 p.m. The breastfeeding class is taught by a lactation consultant and includes basic information on how to get started and how to manage nursing during the first few weeks of life. Cost is $25. Registration is required. For more information, and to register, visit LNRMC.com and click “Events.”

Online maintaining healthy joints seminar

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a free online seminar on Aug. 22, Maintaining Healthy Joints, featuring Amber Perri, RN, ONC, as presenter. The seminar is scheduled from noon to 1 p.m.

The presentation on maintaining healthy joints will include low-impact exercises, proper body mechanics, and what to do if you have unresolved joint pain. There will be an opportunity for questions following the presentation. If unable to attend June’s presentation, additional seminars for maintaining healthy joints will be offered throughout the year.

Visit the Events tab at LNRMC.com for more information and to register attendance online. A link will be emailed to you separately for Google Meet. For more information regarding the hospital’s Orthopedic Service line, visit www.lnrmc.com/orthopedic-services.