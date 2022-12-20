Lake Norman Regional names new COO

Grabowski comes to Mooresville from Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center, a 365-bed hospital in Montclair, N.J., where he served as chief operating officer. During his tenure, he had administrative oversight for service line development, hospital operations, strategy and growth. While at Mountainside, his leadership resulted in improved patient experience, increased employee engagement, and expansion of the hospital’s clinical services in surgery, oncology, cardiology and neurosciences.

Grabowski received his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Kennesaw State University in Kennesaw, Ga. He received both master’s degrees in business administration and health care administration from Georgia State University at Atlanta. He is a member of the American Colleges of Healthcare Executives and serves on the board of directors for JESPY, a nonprofit organization that enables adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities to achieve their full potential and lead independent lives.