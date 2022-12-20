 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lake Norman Regional names new COO

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center welcomes Alec Grabowski as network chief operating officer, managing hospital operations, in the North Carolina market.

Grabowski comes to Mooresville from Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center, a 365-bed hospital in Montclair, N.J., where he served as chief operating officer. During his tenure, he had administrative oversight for service line development, hospital operations, strategy and growth. While at Mountainside, his leadership resulted in improved patient experience, increased employee engagement, and expansion of the hospital’s clinical services in surgery, oncology, cardiology and neurosciences.

Grabowski received his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Kennesaw State University in Kennesaw, Ga. He received both master’s degrees in business administration and health care administration from Georgia State University at Atlanta. He is a member of the American Colleges of Healthcare Executives and serves on the board of directors for JESPY, a nonprofit organization that enables adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities to achieve their full potential and lead independent lives.

Grabowski

About Lake Norman Regional Medical Center

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center offers comprehensive medical care to individuals throughout the greater Lake Norman region. Located just off I-77 at Exit 33, the Mooresville medical campus offers complete specialty services from 24-hour emergency medicine and maternity to cardiology and advanced surgical services. For more information about the services offered at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, please visit www.LNRMC.com. Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is owned in part by physicians.

