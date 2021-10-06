Lake Norman Regional partners with MDsave to offer $149 mammograms

Wearing pink in October is more than just supporting those battling breast cancer — it’s raising awareness of how easily it can happen to anyone. That’s why Lake Norman Regional Medical Center has partnered with online healthcare marketplace MDsave to offer $149 3D mammogram screenings, helping women afford those crucial preventive scans.
Mammograms are specialized x-rays that can detect signs of breast cancer and are one of the best ways to spot early indications of cancer even before symptoms appear. But at a higher average price, mammogram screenings are not accessible to all women in the country, especially uninsured women or those whose mammograms are not covered by insurance. Mammograms are an important part of breast cancer prevention, and that partnership with MDsave is helping make them more available.
Breast cancer is a big deal, but getting a mammogram isn’t – especially when buying one at the promotional $149 3D mammogram price is as easy as point-and-click. To purchase your mammogram screening at these special prices during the month of October, visit www.mdsave.com/mammo and select North Carolina, then choose Lake Norman Regional Medical Center. Add the procedure to your cart, just like shopping online. Upon checkout, you will receive a voucher for your mammogram to present when you arrive for your appointment. You may also purchase your procedure by calling 888-639-8603. All related fees are included in the $149 price, so there are no surprise bills. Mammogram vouchers bought during the October promotion remain valid for six months after purchase and can be scheduled for a later date unless your provider specifies otherwise.
For more information about the $149 mammogram promotion or how the voucher works, visit www.mdsave.com/mammo.
For women at average risk, the American College of Radiology recommends annual mammograms starting at age 40. Different guidelines apply to women at higher risk. A screening mammogram can help detect breast cancer in its earliest and most treatable stages.
According to acr.org, breast tomosynthesis (3D) has shown to be an advance over digital (2D) mammography, with higher cancer detection and fewer patient recalls for additional testing.