Lake Norman Regional welcomes first baby of 2022
Related to this story
Most Popular
One Mooresville building was heavily damaged after a storm blew through Iredell County early Monday morning with winds gusting around 40 miles…
- Updated
A Mooresville student was injured this afternoon when he made contact with electric power lines that were downed by recent storms.
The picture of what a winter storm did to Iredell County is clearer after 24 hours, according to Fire Services & Emergency Management Dire…
The Mooresville Board of Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved an economic incentive agreement to Battle Copacking, Inc. for the const…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Dec. 30-Jan.5…
Richard Coleman has thrown his hat into the ring for the Iredell County Board of Commissioners race and hopes his conservative views on govern…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Dec. 23-29. L…
- Updated
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food stand inspections in Iredell County, Dec. 26-Jan. 1.
A surveillance video photo led to the arrest of a man in the theft of catalytic converters, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said.
Lake Norman Medical Group, Heart and Vascular Mooresville has welcomed Bryan Waits, M.D., FACC.