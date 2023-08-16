Lake Norman Regional Medical Center employee Pam Brewer, RHIT, is celebrating her 50th work anniversary.

Brewer’s 50 years of employment began with Lake Norman Regional Medical Center when it was originally Lowrance Hospital, where she started working as a medical transcriptionist and remained for 24 years.

In 1999, when the new, replacement hospital and medical campus for Lake Norman Regional Medical Center was built, she transitioned her career to coding as an ER/outpatient coder for the next 16 years. Following her position in coding, she transitioned to her current role of clinical documentation integrity specialist within the hospital’s Health Information Management department, where she has remained for the past 10 years.

“I really enjoy working at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center. The team is wonderful, and management treats its employees well. This is my hometown hospital, and I am proud to be a part of it,” Brewer said.

A native of Mooresville who enjoys traveling, trying new restaurants and being with her family, she spends her free time in her garden or with her two corgis, Willow and Wiley.

“Pam is a tremendous asset to the Lake Norman Regional Medical Center team, and we are thankful for her dedication to the hospital, our patients and employees. She exemplifies commitment, dependability and expertise in her field. We are honored to have her on our team,” said Alec Grabowski, network chief executive officer at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center.