Lake Norman second half surge leads to win over North Iredell

“We also came out of the gates with a lot of energy, something that we haven’t had through the first eight games. I was very proud of those guys tonight.”

Unfortunately for the Raiders, the Wildcat offense wasn’t going to be held in check forever. Over the final 3:50 of the first half, the Wildcats woke up on both ends of the floor, closing the half on a 9-2 run to draw them back within seven, 29-22.

“We were terrible defensively in the first half,” Hodges said. “We held them to just 29, but we just weren’t very good.

“But that final stretch of the second quarter was huge. We could have folded right there. The momentum was huge in their favor.”

The momentum that the Wildcats seized from North Iredell before halftime continued into the third quarter as Lake Norman outscored the Raiders 13-6 over the first four minutes to pull the game even at 35.

The Raiders were able to stabilize over the stretch run of the third to retake the lead, 46-43, heading into the fourth. However, the basket that North Iredell scored to put itself on top before the third quarter ended would be the last points it would score for more than four minutes.