Lake Norman softball coach arrested on indecent liberties charge

The softball coach at Lake Norman High School has been charged with indecent liberties with children after a voice mail concerning a sex act was reported to the school resource officer, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.

Thomas Patrick Strahan, 58, of Cornelius was arrested Wednesday. A magistrate set bond at $50,000.

While Strahan is the coach at the school he is not a teacher, said Boen Nutting, chief of strategic planning and student services for the Iredell-Statesville Schools. “Mr. Strahan does not teach in the Iredell-Statesville Schools and has never served in any other capacity in the district.”

She said Strahan has been released from his duties as the softball coach, a position he’s held since June 2017.

Campbell said the investigation began Tuesday when staff members at Lake Norman notified the SRO about a female student at the school who had reportedly received a voicemail from Strahan talking about a sex act.

The SRO notified investigators with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit.

Special Victim’s Unit investigators immediately responded to the school. They were able to take statements from various individuals who had learned of the voicemail, Campbell said. The investigators obtained search warrants for Strahan’s social media outlets and telephone records.

Special Victims Unit investigators returned to Lake Norman High School Thursday, where they obtained additional information on this matter, Campbell said.

Based on the evidence gathered by investigators, a felony arrest warrant for Thomas Patrick Strahan was applied for by the investigators and he was arrested by deputies with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Warrant Squad on Wednesday.

This investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are anticipated, Campbell said.

Strahan has no listed criminal record.