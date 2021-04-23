Lake Norman, South Iredell finish one, two in Top Tech Challenge

“It is incredibly valuable for high school students to have the opportunity to develop these skills in automotive technology, and we always look forward to celebrating their achievements,” said Jennifer Bergeron, campus president at NASCAR Technical Institute. “Our campuses have been hosting the Top Tech Challenge competition for more than a decade now, and each time we’re impressed by students’ breadth and depth of knowledge. We have more than 30 leading manufacturer partners and thousands of local employers who look to UTI to train the next generation of technicians, and this is a great way for us to encourage and reward students’ interest in the transportation industry.”