Lake Norman student chosen for company scholarship

A Lake Norman High School student is the recipient of a scholarship from the Timken Company of North Canton, Ohio.

Carter Guerrin was selected as one of the recipients of the company’s $10,000 annual scholarship, which is renewable for up to three years.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Guerrin is planning to major in biochemistry at the University of South Carolina.

The Timken Company presented college scholarships to the children of Timken associates in eight countries: United States, Brazil, Canada, China, France, India, Italy and Poland. Since the scholarship program’s inception in 1958, The Timken Company Charitable and Educational Fund has awarded more than $25 million in scholarships.

“The Timken Global Scholars Program is an important way we reward our families and recognize the accomplishments of some exceptional students,” said Timken Chairman John M. Timken Jr. “We are committed to helping these talented young people pursue higher education so they can innovate, lead and make many contributions that will move their communities — and our world — forward.”

Guerrin is the son of quality assurance and product management manager Ken Guerrin and Linda Carter.