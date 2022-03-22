Lake Norman students bring home honors in state thespian competition

At the North Carolina State Thespian Competition this weekend, a few members of the Lake Norman Wildcat International Thespian Society Troupe 8409 competed and brought back the following titles.
Those who ranked Superior have the opportunity to move on to the International Level in the summer.
The following received recognition:
Critics’ Choice and Superior Ranking Duet Musical Theatre: Dylan Gordon and Jordyn Trimberger
Superior Ranking Stage Management: Sidney Andrews
Superior Ranking Lighting Design: Emily Deaver
Superior Ranking Set Design: Savannah Shumaker
Superior Ranking Short Film: Jordan Chamochumbi
Excellent Ranking Solo Musical Theatre: Emma Scherer
Excellent Ranking Monologues: Anleigh Hall
Excellent Ranking Monologues: Peggy Alt.