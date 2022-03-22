 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lake Norman students bring home honors in state thespian competition
Lake Norman students bring home honors in state thespian competition

The Lake Norman Wildcat International Thespian Society Troupe brings home honors from state competition.

At the North Carolina State Thespian Competition this weekend, a few members of the Lake Norman Wildcat International Thespian Society Troupe 8409 competed and brought back the following titles.

Those who ranked Superior have the opportunity to move on to the International Level in the summer.

The following received recognition:

Critics’ Choice and Superior Ranking Duet Musical Theatre: Dylan Gordon and Jordyn Trimberger

Superior Ranking Stage Management: Sidney Andrews

Superior Ranking Lighting Design: Emily Deaver

Superior Ranking Set Design: Savannah Shumaker

Superior Ranking Short Film: Jordan Chamochumbi

Excellent Ranking Solo Musical Theatre: Emma Scherer

Excellent Ranking Monologues: Anleigh Hall

Excellent Ranking Monologues: Peggy Alt.

