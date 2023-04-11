The theater students at Lake Norman High School and their planned upcoming musical production, “The Addams Family,” have one big thing in common: they are a family.

Carolina Meisner, who has been at the school for four years, is the fine arts/theater teacher at the high school and serves as the director of the production. She said that while preparing the playbill and getting ready for tech week, her thoughts went to the fact that “this family, the Addams family itself, they still have their values, the Addams Family values, and these kids have worked really hard to become a family and I think everybody who comes in will feel welcomed into this family we’ve created.

“It’s been an amazing process.”

Senior Joey Minogue, who plays the role of Gomez, the father of the Addams family, expressed the same thought as he told how he moved to the area when he was a junior and the connections that he has made while being a part of this production.

“A lot of these people I’ve really just met the year prior,” Minogue said, “and I’m beginning to build a lot more connections with them. The whole theme of this is family and love, and we’re sort of building that backstage.”

Minogue said he has been involved with theater since he was 9 years old. When asked if he saw a future in theater beyond graduation, he said, “Oh, 100 percent.”

He shared about the upcoming Blumey Awards competition and how this is an opportunity for them to get recognized, which he noted, is “the casts and my personal goal to get recognition by them in order to lead to bigger things.”

He plans to attend N.C. State University as a computer science major “if I don’t get famous before,” he said with a big smile.

Sidney Andrews, a senior who has been involved in theater all four years of high school, likewise shared that “this production is particularly special because it’s my last production at Lake Norman High School and being able to be lead stage manager and Blumey eligible and take our show to Blumey’s for stage management is so important to me. I’m honored that I get to work with these people and this cast and especially my amazing crew.”

Andrews said she started out as an assistant stage manager and has worked her way up the ladder, now serving as the lead stage manager as well as helping create many of the props that the audience will see on the stage.

She plans to continue in this role in the future, having committed to going to the University of North Carolina at Greensboro to study stage management and minor in prop and set design.

The first performance of “The Addams Family” musical will be held at the school, 186 Doolie Road, Mooresville, on Friday, April 14, at 7 p.m. and will continue its run on Saturday, April 15, also at 7 p.m., and Sunday and Monday, April 16 and 17, at 2 p.m.

Cost is $7 for students — any student of any age or capacity and place, Meisner said — and $10 for adults. Children younger than 3 will be free. Tickets are available online and also at the door.

This musical is a special one for many of the cast of 25 as there are multiple seniors who will be involved in the production, whether onstage or backstage, for the last time at Lake Norman High School.

Senior Christina Sawicki, who started acting at the age of 14 and discovered she loves drama, serves as the costume designer, a role she has been involved with for the past two years. For this production, she said that she had to make each in the ensemble a different character, and each had specific details resulting in 35 different outfits with a lot of quick changes.

Sawicki said she has helped with other musicals and started getting more involved with the fashion aspect, which she plans to continue following graduation. She will be attending the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City beginning in August.

She said that her time in the theater department at school has helped her for when she does head to FIT.

“I definitely do think that the experience here has helped me gain the confidence and the knowledge of the industry as a whole of what to do,” she said. “This has really prepared me for that. I’m really grateful for it.”

Maggie Raker, also a senior, has been in theater since her freshman year, first getting interested when she was in middle school. With this being her senior show, she said “it means a lot to me. It’s been a great opportunity.”

Raker, an assistant costume designer with the production and Morticia’s understudy, plans to continue with theater. She will be attending Roanoke College in Virginia, where she anticipates either having a double major or majoring/minoring in creative writing and theater. She noted that she wrote a play earlier in the year and is looking into possibly pursuing playwriting.

This production, she said, “has been great to get an opportunity to play more of a hands-on role as costumer and as an understudy and kind of get to show what I’ve learned over the past three years.”

Senior Jet Teasley said that he has been in theater since the ninth grade. It was after he saw a really good movie that he said he “wanted to do something like that.”

Teasley said he normally has the role of Uncle Fester but his understudy role was as the biker ancestor in the ensemble.

He noted that this production “mean a lot to me. This production has helped me improve my range as an actor and as a singer” and following his time at community college, he hope he can transfer into a school with a theater department.

Josiah Turner, also a senior, said that he has been involved in productions since he was about 9 years old, first getting involved in theater because “it’s a lot of fun. It’s like the main thing is you get to showcase your talents, having a good time and making friends.”

Turner plays the role of Lucas in the main production and is in the ancestor ensemble as an understudy.

“It’s an honor, especially having a lead role,” he said. “It can be a lot of pressure at times, but I think it’s very rewarding and very worth it.”

And Turner said that he would like to get involved in film production, “which has a lot to do with acting,” he said. “I think it’s a great foundation.”

Other students taking to the stage include junior Daniel Bautista, who plays the role of Lucas’ father. He has been involved in the theater for just this year and said that being a part of the production is “more or less a learning experience, definitely, because I’ve never done this before.”

And while he said that he’s still nervous, he has “a lot of support around me. Everyone here is very supportive with each other and it kind of gives me confidence to be confident in what I say.”

Emily Deaver, also a junior, plays the role of the grandmother and in the ensemble as the understudy and serves as the lighting designer, thus, she said, dabbling in every aspect.

“This is my first year in the ensemble and on stage and so it has been so exciting,” Deaver noted. “And Grandma is such a spunky little role, so it’s been so fun.”

Deaver shared that both of her parents were theater kids, both in choirs.

“They are both always encouraging me,” she said, “but I did have quite a bit of stage fright. I joined it my freshman year coming out of that COVID lockdown. I enjoyed it, and I dabbled in a bunch of other local theater productions, and I was like, ‘OK, this is fun.’”

Savannah Lucktong, a sophomore, started doing some community theater in middle school, but at Lake Norman High School, she has just gotten involved her freshman and sophomore years.

Lucktong plays the main role of Pugsley, is in the ensemble and also serves as assistant director. She said she might be involved in theater in college, “maybe not professionally, but for fun.”

She was encouraged to audition by some friends of her brother. “I loved it and now I’m keeping their legacy going, since they have graduated. This is my passion.”

Fellow sophomore Dakota Denton has been in theater since her freshman year, getting involved because of her sister’s involvement in theater and watching her performances. She said she thought it was “really, really cool, so I wanted to try it and then I fell in love with the directing.”

Denton serves as assistant director for the show, which is what she wants to pursue in the future.

When she learned they would be doing “The Addams Family” this year, she said, “I was immediately excited. I’ve always loved ‘Addams Family,’ and I just knew the characters are familiar to me so I knew that would be a really cool story to tell.”

While freshman Cooper Beecham has been involved in theater for only one year at the school, he’s not a stranger to it as he has been involved since about third or fourth grade. He said he is pretty sure there’s a future in it beyond school, and that he was drawn to theater because “I think it was like an escape from everything. I really like that, and I just kept doing it.”

Beecham plays the role of the groom ancestor in the main production and is Lucas’ understudy.

Madeline Macry plays the part of Wednesday, the daughter, but was unable to be at rehearsal. Meisner said that Macry is in show choir and “is born to be a star.”

Meisner shared that she has wanted to do “The Addams Family” when they returned from COVID; however, they were unable at that time and performed a show outside with just a limited number of students wearing masks.

“I really wanted to do ‘Addams Family,’” Meisner said. “It was something I knew the kids would appreciate because it’s just fun and it’s definitely something I knew they could relate to in some way. And when I told them we were going to do ‘Addams Family,’ they were so excited. So I’m glad I picked it.”

Meisner said that she has been involved in dancing when she was little, did some musical theater during her youth and then started some directing.

“I really like that and I found myself drawn toward being on that side of the table as we call it. And I prefer being able to help other people find their passion for it too, and then wanting to be the creative side instead of in the spotlight. And it’s just been my life ever since. It’s just been really fun, watching people follow that same path in a sense.”

Others helping with the performance, which Meisner said is “truly a student-run show,” include musical director Virginia Schutt, choreographer Charlotte Duncan and technical director Savannah Shumaker, an alumni who graduated last year and came back to help with this year’s production.