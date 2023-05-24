The Volunteer Auxiliary of Lake Norman Regional Medical Center has announced its 2023 scholarship recipients.

Caitlyn Carter, a 2023 graduate of South Iredell High School, has received a $3,000 scholarship and will be attending the University of North Carolina at Charlotte to pursue a degree in nursing. The second scholarship has been awarded to Bentli Meadows, a 2023 graduate of Mooresville High School. She received a $2,000 scholarship and will be attending the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill for a degree in nursing. The third scholarship recipient is AAdamma Anukwuem, a 2023 graduate of South Iredell High School who received a $1,000 scholarship and will be attending the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to pursue a medical degree in dermatology.

The purpose of the scholarships is to encourage study and participation in medical and health related professions. The Volunteer Auxiliary scholarship is based on academic achievement, commitment to pursuing a health care career and financial need.

The scholarship program is just one of many contributions the Lake Norman Regional Medical Center Volunteer Auxiliary makes to the Mooresville/Lake Norman community each year. The volunteers coordinate fundraisers for the scholarships and other charitable causes throughout the year. If you would like more information regarding the Volunteer Auxiliary or are interested in becoming a volunteer, visit LNRMC.com/Volunteers-Opportunities for more information, or contact volunteer services at 704-660-4112.

Tips on Alzheimer’s to be topic of online seminar

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is partnering with the Alzheimer’s Association to present Healthy Living for Brain and Body, Tips from the Latest Research. The free online seminar is June 28 at noon with registration required.

The program will focus on research in the areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity, social engagement and how to incorporate lifestyle changes into a plan for healthy aging.

To register, visit LNRMC.com/Events. For more information, contact Mitzie McCurdy, director of community outreach, at 704-660-4859, or email at Mitzie.McCurdy@LNRMC.com.

Small changes could help prevent Type 2 diabetes

More than 30 million Americans have Type 2 diabetes. If left untreated or unmanaged, the disease can damage all aspects of the cardiovascular system, cause blindness, heart disease, loss of limbs and other serious conditions.

While Type 2 diabetes is most often diagnosed in adults 45 and older with a family history of the disease or in those who are overweight or obese, the condition is now becoming more prevalent in children, teens and young adults. Fortunately, there are small lifestyle changes and habits that can help prevent this chronic condition in people of all ages while also improving overall health.

As the most common type of diabetes, Type 2 diabetes is caused from insulin resistance and in response the body over produces insulin in order to make up for the elevated blood sugar levels.

“Since there is no cure for Type 2 diabetes, taking steps to prevent this disease is the best course of action,” says Malcolm Symes, M.D., of Lake Norman Medical Group, Family Medicine Mooresville. “Small changes in lifestyle like taking a daily walk or drinking water instead of soda can make a big impact on your health.”

Symes suggests four ways to prevent Type 2 diabetes.

Manage weight and belly fat: Excess weight in the abdomen and obesity are main causes of Type 2 diabetes. Experts recommend maintaining a BMI between 18.5 and 24.9 and a waistline of less than 35 inches for women and less than 40 inches for men.

Exercise regularly: Daily exercise can help avoid heart disease, reduce stress and Type 2 diabetes. The American Heart Association recommends 150 minutes of moderate aerobic exercise, like walking or biking, and two strength workouts each week.

Move more: Additional movement beyond exercise can also help keep off weight. Consider taking the stairs rather than an elevator or standing during work meetings to add more movement into daily life.

Eat fresh food: Avoid overly processed foods like chips, candy and deli meats, and focus on foods rich in fiber and nutrients like fruits, vegetables and lean protein.

Unfortunately, Type 2 diabetes could take years to develop and symptoms are often hard to detect. If you experience extreme fatigue, numbness or tingling in the hands or feet or blurred vision, it is important to get tested.

To learn more about preventing Type 2 diabetes, or to schedule a wellness exam, visit LakeNormanMedicalGroup.com to book an appointment with a primary care physician.

How to prevent a UTI

Urinary tract infections (UTIs) are one of the most common bacterial infections in the United States, resulting in seven million office visits to healthcare providers each year. Additionally, 50 percent of women and three percent of men worldwide will experience a UTI in their lifetime. While most UTIs are not serious, they can cause discomfort, and if left untreated could lead to kidney damage or sepsis.

UTIs are an infection in any part of the urinary system including kidneys, bladder and urethra, often caused by bacteria, like E. coli, entering through the urethra. Symptoms include painful urination, the frequent urge to urinate and pressure in the abdomen or groin.

“Anyone who has had a UTI knows how uncomfortable they can be,” says Jasmin Aldridge, M.D., MPH, of Lake Norman Medical Group, Family Medicine Tall Oaks. “While there are steps you can take to help prevent a UTI, the only treatment is antibiotics prescribed by a doctor.”

Aldridge suggests these habits to help reduce the risk of developing a UTI:

Empty your bladder completely and frequently: Holding urine for long periods of time can increase the risk of bacteria accumulating in the bladder.

Wipe correctly: To avoid bacteria entering the urethra, always wipe from front to back after using the restroom.

Stay hydrated: Drinking a lot, especially water, helps flush out bad bacteria that can cause infection. Oppositely, avoid liquids that can irritate the bladder like alcohol and excessive caffeine.

Avoid irritations: Scented feminine hygiene products and sprays can irritate the urethra, increasing the risk of developing an infection.

Try cranberries: Cranberry juice is often associated with relief from UTIs and according to the National Health Institute, cranberries contain the compound proanthocyanidins that can help prevent bacteria from sticking to the walls of the bladder.

If you are experiencing symptoms of a UTI, or want to book a wellness visit with a primary care physician, visit LakeNormanMedicalGroup.com