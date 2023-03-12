During spring break week, the Lake Norman High School Wildcats added some extra special events to their calendar along with their practices.

On Thursday, one of those additional activities was a visit to the Able and Ready Exchange Club meeting where they had their photo made with club members and had the chance to visit for a little while. Members of the club, some of which play basketball for Special Olympics, were excited for the visit.

McKenzie Graham, head coach of the Wildcats, shared that they had been enjoying the week, gathering for dinners and lunches and had a planned outing to The Pit on Thursday evening to have some fun and hot yoga on Friday, things they don’t often have the chance to do, she said. Graham said she had talked with some longtime coaches who haven’t gotten to this point, and they said just enjoy and embrace it, and “so that is what we’re trying to do this week.”

In addition to the club meeting, Graham said they visited Terrabella Lake Norman assisted living facility that same day and talked with the residents and expressed their thanks for their support.

The residents shared that they had been reading up about the team and they wanted to watch the game.

“And so it was just so special to do that,” Graham said.

On Wednesday, they went to the Boys and Girls Club of the Piedmont.

“They put together a little pep rally for us,” she said, “and that was super special. We talked and signed autographs and played basketball with them. So that was unbelievable.”

On hand for the club meeting were Mooresville Mayor Miles Atkins, who is a member of the club, and Town Commissioner Bobby Compton.

Dressed in his UNC-Chapel Hill shirt for the occasion, Compton told the club members that the Wildcats, who had a 31-0 season, were on their way to Chapel Hill to play in the championship game Saturday.

As the teamed entered the town hall board room, where the meeting was held, they were greeted with a standing ovation and lots of cheers and clapping.

“We are super excited about your phenomenal accomplishment and what’s getting ready to happen with this championship game that you guys are getting ready to play,” the mayor told the team. “You guys are already champions in our hearts.”

He continued by telling them that supporters know “you are going to win,” but no matter the outcome, they would be presented with a proclamation “in your honor recognizing the phenomenal success that you’ve had this year. We’re going to be cheering you.”

Compton added his expression of pride for the team as he told them “you all have accomplished what is hard to do in any sport, any level, especially high school athletics to go 31 and 0. I mean wow! We are just so proud of y’all.”

Each team member then introduced themselves, sharing their particular position followed by the introduction of coaches and team manager.

Graham shared that she has served as head coach for six years and she was “super excited to have this opportunity with this group of girls.” And she added that last weekend she had just hit her 100th win while there at Lake Norman.

Serving as assistant coaches for the team are Marc Weston, Scott Dow and Mark McCollum.

When asked what it was like getting to this point and preparing to make their way to the championship game, she said this was something “we’ve been trying to do since we took over as the coaching staff.”

She noted that the first year they came in, they won eight games total, but “we knew if we just kept doing what we knew was right and started to build that culture, that we would get here eventually and so we’ve said give us 5 or 6 years, and so it’s just so special for this moment to be here right now with us being able to stand here and be like, ‘we made it, we made it.’”

Graham said they hoped to bring this championship win home for the team and the school, but “but more importantly we’ve gotten so much community support” as she noted the billboard on I-77 and all the people that have reached out to them and told them they are rooting for them.

The team was to head out Friday to make its way to Chapel Hill, with the game set for Saturday in the Dean Dome. Graham said that “if we don’t bring it home, that’s OK, we’re still proud, we’re preparing and we’re going to bring it home.”