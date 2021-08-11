Lake Norman's Kimberly Morse receives Lifesaving Award

Kimberly Morse was rewarded by the American Red Cross for saving the life of a Lake Norman High School student three years ago.

Morse, the school nurse at Lake Norman and The Brawley School IB, was recently presented the American Red Cross’ Lifesaving Award.

On May 17, 2018, a student lost consciousness while in class at Lake Norman. The teacher in the classroom immediately initiated the school’s Emergency Action Plan and Morse was notified.

She made her way to the classroom with an AED (Automated External Defibrillator). Morse assessed the student and chest compressions were initiated. The AED was set up and advised that a shock was needed. Those helping with chest compressions stood clear and the AED administered a shock. Chest compressions resumed as the AED once again analyzed whether an additional shock was needed.

The AED advised a second shock was needed and it was administered. Following a third shock, the student began to respond and Iredell EMS arrived on the scene to take over care.

The American Red Cross, in its citation to Morse, said that without a doubt the skills learned in its training course helped save the life of the student.