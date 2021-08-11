 Skip to main content
Lake Norman's Kimberly Morse receives Lifesaving Award
image002.jpg

Kimberly Morse earned the American Red Cross' Lifesaving Award for her actions that helped save the life of a Lake Norman High School student in 2018.

 Photo used with permission

Kimberly Morse was rewarded by the American Red Cross for saving the life of a Lake Norman High School student three years ago.

Morse, the school nurse at Lake Norman and The Brawley School IB, was recently presented the American Red Cross’ Lifesaving Award.

On May 17, 2018, a student lost consciousness while in class at Lake Norman. The teacher in the classroom immediately initiated the school’s Emergency Action Plan and Morse was notified.

She made her way to the classroom with an AED (Automated External Defibrillator). Morse assessed the student and chest compressions were initiated. The AED was set up and advised that a shock was needed. Those helping with chest compressions stood clear and the AED administered a shock. Chest compressions resumed as the AED once again analyzed whether an additional shock was needed.

The AED advised a second shock was needed and it was administered. Following a third shock, the student began to respond and Iredell EMS arrived on the scene to take over care.

The American Red Cross, in its citation to Morse, said that without a doubt the skills learned in its training course helped save the life of the student.

This is one of the highest awards given by the American Red Cross to an individual or team of individuals who saves a life using skills and knowledge learned in a training services course.

Morse trained in the American Red Cross First Aid/CPR/AED classes.

The Lifesaving Award program began in 1911.

