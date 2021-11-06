Lake Norman's plan comes together with 28-21 win over Northern Guilford

GREENSBORO — Football coaches love it when a plan comes together, and that’s exactly what happened Friday night for Jonathan Oliphant and his Lake Norman Wildcats.
On the road and facing a high-scoring Northern Guilford team in the first round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A West playoffs, Oliphant said he knew “if we could just get up and try to keep our defense off the field and eat a bunch of clock we’d have a chance.”
The 22nd-seeded Wildcats held the ball for 21 of 23 plays from scrimmage in the third quarter, went up two scores on the first play of the final period and held on for a 28-21 victory at Johnny Roscoe Stadium.
As strong as Lake Norman’s triple-option attack was, the Wildcats’ defense made the first big play of the evening.
With No. 11 seed Northern up 7-0 and driving for a second score in as many possessions, the Nighthawks (9-2) turned the ball over when junior quarterback Jack Mercer’s pass to the left flat was intercepted by Lake Norman linebacker Mikey Salle on his knees at the 3-yard line.
“We threw the pick there on the second drive when we could’ve gone up two scores and probably changed things a little bit for us,” Nighthawks coach Erik Westberg said.
The Wildcats (8-3) drove 97 yards in 13 plays – all of them runs – to tie the score on a 1-yard run by Caleb Douthit. After Northern turned it over on downs, Lake Norman fumbled away the ball on its next possession. But after a Nighthawks punt, the Wildcats went up 14-7 with 2:31 to play in the half when Chase Wigginton took a pitch and scored from 2 yards.
“Our offense had not been playing great up to this point,” Oliphant said. “We had a pretty decent week of practice and I felt like the kids believed we had a chance. I knew we had to come out here and score some points early to get some momentum and keep that belief going.”
Northern tied it 42.1 seconds before halftime on a 14-yard run by Jordan McInnis. The Nighthawks ran 37 plays in the first half to Lake Norman’s 29, but the third quarter was all Wildcats.
The visitors took the second-half kickoff and drove 66 yards in 10 plays, the last a 5-yard TD run by Ryan Peacock with 7:41 to play in the period. Two plays after the ensuing kickoff, Northern’s Manny Elliott couldn’t hand on to a pass from Mercer inside the Lake Norman 30-yard line and the Wildcats’ Jack Baker came up with a diving interception at the 27.
Then, the Nighthawks’ defense couldn’t get off the field as Lake Norman drove 73 yards in 12 plays to make it a two-score game, at 28-14 on the first play of the fourth quarter.
“We knew with these guys averaging as many points as they were (46 per game), they were a lot like the team I had last year,” Oliphant said. “Senior-heavy, not going to beat themselves. The kid playing quarterback is their trigger man and he’s got athletes everywhere. We knew we had to take the air out of the game. We knew we had to slow them down and keep our defense off the field to limit their possessions.”
The Wildcats did just that after halftime as Douthit finished with 120 yards on 20 carries, Wigginton had 116 yards on 13 rushes and quarterback Jackson Garlick picked up 63 of his 67 yards on nine carries in the second half. Northern struggled with missed tackles and missed assignments for much of the night as Lake Norman finished with 340 yards on 57 carries and no pass attempts.
Oliphant said the first option in his offense, the dive to Douthit, was the key.
“I love a good fullback, man,” the coach said of the 5-foot-9, 185-pound senior. “He is exactly that, a hard-nosed kid who gives you everything he has. He’s willing to grind. You look at his helmet and there’s hardly any white paint on it. I can’t say enough about that young man.”
Down 28-14, Northern made it a one-score game when Mercer broke multiple tackles on an inside run, stumbled, then regained his balance and rumbled 48 yards for a TD with 8:43 to play.
The Nighthawks’ defense finally got a stop, thanks to an unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty on Lake Norman, and Northern took over at its 11-yard line after a punt with 4:25 to play.
On fourth-and-10 from the Lake Norman 44, Mercer moved around to buy time and spotted senior wide receiver Terrell Timmons behind the Wildcats’ secondary. Timmons went high in the air over a defensive back to grab the football, but he was unable to hang on to Mercer’s heave in the end zone when he landed awkwardly on his head and neck with 47.3 seconds left in the game.
Timmons remained down on the field for at least 20 minutes as medical personnel treated him. Eventually, Timmons was taken off the field on a backboard, placed in an ambulance and transported to Moses Cone Hospital as fans held up four fingers for the Nighthawks’ No. 4. Westberg said the N.C. State commit “checked neurologically fine and they’re going to evaluate him at the hospital.”
When the game finally resumed, Lake Norman took a knee twice and was headed to the second round of the playoffs. The Wildcats will be home at 7:30 p.m. next Friday against Waxhaw Cuthbertson, which upset fourth-seeded Watauga 42-31 in Boone.
“We’re going to play whoever we play,” Oliphant said before he knew his team’s opponent. “With this (Northern Guilford) team and the teams we’ve played in our conference we’ve seen a lot of good football teams. We’ll just see what happens.”
Stars
Lake Norman — FB Caleb Douthit 20 carries, 120 yards, TD; QB Jackson Garlick 11 carries, 67 yards, TD; RB Chase Wigginton 13 carries, 116 yards, TD.
Northern Guilford — QB Jack Mercer 22-of-30 passing, 184 yards, 2 INTs, 13 rushes, 92 yards, 2 TDs; RB Jordan McInnis 10 carries, 79 yards, TD, 6 catches, 58 yards.