Lake Norman's plan comes together with 28-21 win over Northern Guilford

GREENSBORO — Football coaches love it when a plan comes together, and that’s exactly what happened Friday night for Jonathan Oliphant and his Lake Norman Wildcats.

On the road and facing a high-scoring Northern Guilford team in the first round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A West playoffs, Oliphant said he knew “if we could just get up and try to keep our defense off the field and eat a bunch of clock we’d have a chance.”

The 22nd-seeded Wildcats held the ball for 21 of 23 plays from scrimmage in the third quarter, went up two scores on the first play of the final period and held on for a 28-21 victory at Johnny Roscoe Stadium.

As strong as Lake Norman’s triple-option attack was, the Wildcats’ defense made the first big play of the evening.

With No. 11 seed Northern up 7-0 and driving for a second score in as many possessions, the Nighthawks (9-2) turned the ball over when junior quarterback Jack Mercer’s pass to the left flat was intercepted by Lake Norman linebacker Mikey Salle on his knees at the 3-yard line.

“We threw the pick there on the second drive when we could’ve gone up two scores and probably changed things a little bit for us,” Nighthawks coach Erik Westberg said.