Lake Norman's Valentine showing great promise as a freshman

Faith Valentine is the R&L County Girls Tennis Player of the Year.

She didn’t waste any time making an impact at Lake Norman. The freshman helped lead the Wildcats to an unbeaten run to the Greater Metro Conference championship, their first league title in six years.

Keyed by its No. 1 singles player, Lake Norman qualified for the 4A state playoffs and finished 11-3.

Valentine, the Greater Metro Conference Player of the Year, teamed with Lake Norman’s Ryann Benningfield to qualify for the 4A state doubles tournament. The duo advanced to the quarterfinals before losing 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 to Millbrook’s state finalist tandem.

In singles, Valentine posted a record of 11-3. The mark included a 6-3, 6-7 (4-7), 10-6 regular-season victory over 3A state singles semifinalist Emma Carver of North Lincoln.