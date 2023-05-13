The final performance of the Lake Norman Orchestra’s spring season will be held at the Laurel Gray Vineyards in Hamptonville on May 21 at 2 p.m.

As always, the concert will begin with a performance of the national anthem and will include a special salute to U.S. veterans, current service members, and their families titled “Armed Forces Salute.” The orchestra’s set list features classics such as “William Tell Overture” and also favorite pop songs from The Beatles and Led Zeppelin. Their vocalist, Maria Ramirez, will be featured in a medley of Motown highlights. Families will enjoy Disney classics such as “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “How Far I’ll Go.”

The Lake Norman Orchestra (LKNO) has made an impressive comeback since resuming rehearsals in August 2020 after COVID-19 severely disrupted membership. Under the leadership of their “tall and witty” conductor, Samuel A. Kyzer, the now 35-member all-volunteer full orchestra has shown outstanding growth in numbers and musical maturity that continues to impress audiences with exceptional and musically diverse performances. The spring season has featured two prior performances in Davidson and Cornelius.