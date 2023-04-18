After being dormant for seven years, the Lake Norman High School Winterguard has returned to their school and community with high honors. Guard combines athleticism, dance, music, and equipment into a production that is considered “The Sport of the Arts.” The Guard programs at Lake Norman High School had been nonexistent for several years, and within this time Director of Bands Chris Brown had a vision of how he wanted to develop a guard that possessed not only work ethic, but integrity.

After an exhaustive search for exactly the right person, Kyle Campbell was hired as the new color guard program director, responsible for recruiting, training, and building the program into a competitive activity with high standards. Campbell has since compressed five years of development into a highly successful eight month span.

The 2022-23 fall competition season brought forth many challenges for a new five-member guard team and decisions were made to make sure that they were as successful as possible — new attitude, new uniforms, a positive work ethic, and new equipment. As the year progressed and moved into Winter competition season, the five original member guard grew into two teams of 34 members broken into a junior varsity and a varsity group. With only two months until their first contest, the teams started to work feverishly toward a vision that they and Campbell had set forth. Countless hours of training were crafted into their production this season, and the hard work paid off. Each group placed in the top three at their first three contests in the Carolina Winter Ensemble Association competition circuit, with the varsity team scoring Highest Overall at their first contest. Both teams placed seventh in their respective classes at the recent CWEA Regional Championship.

It’s safe to say that these students have a passion and a work ethic like no other. A new challenge and show come their way each and every season. Planning has already begun for the 2023-24 season, the LNHS Guard program will have open auditions to help grow and bring other hard working individuals to the team. Auditions will be April 24-28 from 4:30-6:45 p.m. Auditions are open to any student currently in seventh through 11th grades who attend Lake Norman High School or feeder middle schools.