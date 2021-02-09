Lakeshore Middle completes another spotless season

Collectively, and with the assistance of some talented players that have already gone on to high school, they set the bar exceedingly high for future teams at Lakeshore and throughout Iredell County.

“I think it will be hard to reach,” said Sirianni, who trains with former WNBA and Tennessee Lady Vols great Alexis Hornbuckle. “You have to be willing to work hard to do this.”

The manner in which they polished off the three-year tear was nothing short of remarkable.

Woodland Heights wasn’t the only outmatched opponent this season. The Lakers’ average margin of victory was 43 points. Last week’s 53-22 win over North Iredell Middle, which clinched the I-SS regular-season title, was as close as anyone came to beating them.

Coach Manolito Garabato complimented his full complement of players for their achievement. He directed extremely high praise toward the top guns, Addison “Iceman” Sirianni, Samantha “Wingman” Shehan and Alexis “Maverick” Shehan.

“They’re just awesome,” he said. “They make everybody better.

“These girls are not only going to go on and play in high school, they have the potential to be at the next level,” Garabato added. “They’re college material right now.”