Lakeshore Middle completes another spotless season

MOORESVILLE—As the final minutes ticked away during Monday’s season finale, a couple of fans in the home stands held up a banner to celebrate the feat the Lakeshore Middle girls basketball program accomplished.
It read: “3 Years. 35 games, 35 wins. 3 rings. 1 team.”
The Lakers completed back-to-back-to- back perfect seasons with a resounding 68-9 victory over Woodland Heights.
Samantha Shehan led 10 Lakers in scoring with a game-high 15 points. Her twin sister Alexis added eight points and three assists. Jayla Waring came off the bench to contribute eight points.
Cam Hobbs and Madison Schramm supplied seven points each.
The Lakers applied a suffocating defense and scored at will off turnovers and in their half-court offense as they finished this season at 7-0. No trouble sharing the basketball either. Eight different players, led by Addison Sirianni, had at least one assist. Sirianni assisted seven baskets.
“We work together as a team,” Samantha Shehan said. “That’s how we win.”
They’ve done a lot of winning over the course of three seasons, going 35-0 and capturing a trio of Iredell-Statesville Schools championships.
Sirianni and the Shehans were part of the entire run. The eighth-graders joined the Lakeshore varsity team as sixth-graders. Sirianni was a three-year starter.
Collectively, and with the assistance of some talented players that have already gone on to high school, they set the bar exceedingly high for future teams at Lakeshore and throughout Iredell County.
“I think it will be hard to reach,” said Sirianni, who trains with former WNBA and Tennessee Lady Vols great Alexis Hornbuckle. “You have to be willing to work hard to do this.”
The manner in which they polished off the three-year tear was nothing short of remarkable.
Woodland Heights wasn’t the only outmatched opponent this season. The Lakers’ average margin of victory was 43 points. Last week’s 53-22 win over North Iredell Middle, which clinched the I-SS regular-season title, was as close as anyone came to beating them.
Coach Manolito Garabato complimented his full complement of players for their achievement. He directed extremely high praise toward the top guns, Addison “Iceman” Sirianni, Samantha “Wingman” Shehan and Alexis “Maverick” Shehan.
“They’re just awesome,” he said. “They make everybody better.
“These girls are not only going to go on and play in high school, they have the potential to be at the next level,” Garabato added. “They’re college material right now.”
The COVID-19 pandemic forced a reduced schedule so the Lakers, who finished 14-0 each of the previous two seasons, were not able to play everyone in I-SS twice.
They also lost a chance to three-peat as I-SS tournament champions. The virus-shortened campaign eliminated the tourney this year.
“We didn’t think we would have a season,” Alexis Shehan said. “We are all grateful we did. We were happy we got to be with each other again and have a great season.”
BOX SCORE
Lakeshore 68, Woodland Heights 9
Woodland Heights;2;4;3;0—9
Lakeshore;23;17;12;16—68
WOODLAND HEIGHTS (9): Jeta North 5, Mcglinn 2, Houk 2.
LAKESHORE (68): Samantha Shehan 15, A. Shehan 8, Jayla Waring 8, Hobbs 7, Schramm 7, Sirianni 6, Atkins 6, Jayda Waring 5, Pemberton 4, Sells 2.