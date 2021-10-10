Lakeside Artists Studio Tour coming Oct. 29-31

The Lakeside Artists Studio Tour is back!

This special event will be held Oct. 29-31 just in time for holiday shopping. There will be new artists, new locations and new sponsors at this year’s tour. Those participating can meet 16 talented artists and learn about their inspiration, process and materials, as well as having the opportunity to see beautiful, original, one-of-a-kind artwork.

Paintings, mixed media pieces, pottery, fused glass, handbags, found object sculptures, woodturning and enameling will be featured and available for purchase.

The tour will visit five locations along Brawley School Road in Mooresville. Tours times are Oct. 29 and 30 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Oct. 31 from noon to 4 p.m. Signs will be posted, and postcards showing addresses and maps will be available at the various sponsors and studio locations.

For additional information as well as a list of the sponsors, the locations and addresses along the tour, names of and details about each artist, their website and photos of their work, visit www.LKNStudioTour.com.