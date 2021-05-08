Langtree Charter flag football game pitted students against teachers

When the scoreboard finally hit 0:00, the students of Team Crunch at Langtree Charter Academy began jumping up and down, mobbing around one another to celebrate something that not many students ever get to: defeating their teachers in a friendly sporting event.
At the end of a long, 40 minute game of flag football between the students and teachers that ended with the eye-popping score of 70-66, the students may have been the ones celebrating on the field, but thanks to the students in the school’s Chick-Fil-A Leadership Academy, the game meant so much more than that.
“We don’t have a football team at Langtree, so this was something that the students have been wanting to experience for a long time,” Katrina Dorroh said. “They thought it would be a great way to merge a sense of community within the school with the impact that (the club) wanted to have in the community.”
The Chick-Fil-A Leadership Academy, which is run at Langtree Charter by Dorrah, has around 30 students that participate in the group’s activities centered around developing community leaders out of students. Throughout the year, they host several modules where various leadership principles are taught and applied.
However, the pandemic made those modules difficult to organize this school year due to many of the students being off campus for long stretches. They were able to put together a toy collection drive around Christmas time, but until Thursday, they were unable to hold any large-scale events.
“I loved the turnout,” club member Braxton Miller said.
“I think that it’s really nice that people are still coming out and having fun,” Nicole Lafoad added. “It was hard to get people to come out this year, so it was good to see some people here today.”
More than 100 people turned out to watch the students and teachers play some football, each paying between $2 and $3 to enter, all of which was donated to the Urban Outreach Center of Charlotte as a part of the Chick-Fil-A Leadership Academy of Langtree’s goals to help combat the growing homelessness problem in the area.
“The most rewarding part of this was to see people come out and have fun,” Caleb Dorroh said.
They also accepted donations of boxes of cereal to be donated to the Mooresville Christian Mission.
“We do our best to not only serve our school community, but the community as a whole,” Jackie Clark, faculty ambassador for the club, said. “They have been really influential to the student body.”
It wasn’t just the players on the field that turned out either. The band and cheerleaders both delivered halftime performances they have been missing this year due to the pandemic.
But the lasting memory, at least for those students on the field, will be scoring the game-winning touchdown with less than five seconds to play to beat their teachers.