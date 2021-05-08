Langtree Charter flag football game pitted students against teachers

When the scoreboard finally hit 0:00, the students of Team Crunch at Langtree Charter Academy began jumping up and down, mobbing around one another to celebrate something that not many students ever get to: defeating their teachers in a friendly sporting event.

At the end of a long, 40 minute game of flag football between the students and teachers that ended with the eye-popping score of 70-66, the students may have been the ones celebrating on the field, but thanks to the students in the school’s Chick-Fil-A Leadership Academy, the game meant so much more than that.

“We don’t have a football team at Langtree, so this was something that the students have been wanting to experience for a long time,” Katrina Dorroh said. “They thought it would be a great way to merge a sense of community within the school with the impact that (the club) wanted to have in the community.”

The Chick-Fil-A Leadership Academy, which is run at Langtree Charter by Dorrah, has around 30 students that participate in the group’s activities centered around developing community leaders out of students. Throughout the year, they host several modules where various leadership principles are taught and applied.