Langtree Charter girls notch two wins this week

Langtree Charter racked up a couple of wins this week, knocking off Sugar Creek Tuesday and Piedmont Community Charter on Friday.

Langtree defeated Sugar Creek 44-11, holding them scoreless in the second half.

Lariyah Clark led all scorers with 18 points. Nakyla Heaggans supplied 10 points for the Lions.

Kahree Heard added seven points for Langtree Charter, which led 26-11 at halftime.

On Friday, Langtree won 65-48.

Clark led Langtree with 24 points followed by Heaggans with 21. Dayla Whitley added 11 and Kahree Heard had four. Sa’Rayne Turner contributed three and Myonna Butler completed the scoring with two.

The Lions are undefeated early in the season at 4-0.