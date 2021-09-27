Langtree Charter middle school football team wins first game

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It took a lot of persuading to get the administration on board,” Harris said. “But the interest in the flag football game, and the interest in the club, they thought that there might be something here. Mr. (Shane) Lis (principal) and Mr. (Andrew) Smith (athletic director) have been very supportive of the team.”

The plan, as it stands now, is for this group of players to keep playing at the middle school level and wait until they advance to high school before organizing a football team at that level. But until then, Harris and his coaching staff will be busy teaching the fundamentals of football to the handful of kids that had never put pads on before August.

“It’s hard and you’ve got to have patience,” Harris said. “I’ve been used to coaching kids that have played before, so this is almost like starting over. We’re taking baby steps, but they’re working really, really hard.”

Harris hopes that, as these kids continue to grow as football players, the school is able to pick up the needed donors and sponsors to make the high school football team a reality. He knows from experience how important that keeping the core group of these players together through high school could be to building the program that he envisions at Langtree Charter.