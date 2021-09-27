Langtree Charter middle school football team wins first game

Back in May, the students of Langtree Charter Academy organized a flag football game as the focal point of a yearly project to raise money for local charities. To that point, that was the first, and only, taste the students at the 9-year-old charter school had ever gotten of football on the school’s grounds.
Apparently, they liked what they saw, because, on Sept. 13, Langtree Charter played their first-ever football game. And, against all odds, they won.
“I told the other coaches that I thought we had a chance,” head coach Clint Harris said. “We just had to get the kids to believe that and, once we scored, you could see them starting to believe.”
With just a team of 21 kids, spread between sixth and eighth graders, the Lions’ brand-new football team traveled to Union Academy and defeated the Cardinals despite having just four players on the roster that had played football prior to this season.
“The kids were ecstatic,” Harris said of their reaction when they won their first game. “I just kept yelling ‘we made history’. It was just a weight off our shoulders and they felt really good about it.”
Harris, who was one of the teachers that played in that flag football game in May, was exploring the ability of the school to adopt football as its newest sport even prior to that game, forming a Football Club back in March to see how much interest there would be from the student body.
“It took a lot of persuading to get the administration on board,” Harris said. “But the interest in the flag football game, and the interest in the club, they thought that there might be something here. Mr. (Shane) Lis (principal) and Mr. (Andrew) Smith (athletic director) have been very supportive of the team.”
The plan, as it stands now, is for this group of players to keep playing at the middle school level and wait until they advance to high school before organizing a football team at that level. But until then, Harris and his coaching staff will be busy teaching the fundamentals of football to the handful of kids that had never put pads on before August.
“It’s hard and you’ve got to have patience,” Harris said. “I’ve been used to coaching kids that have played before, so this is almost like starting over. We’re taking baby steps, but they’re working really, really hard.”
Harris hopes that, as these kids continue to grow as football players, the school is able to pick up the needed donors and sponsors to make the high school football team a reality. He knows from experience how important that keeping the core group of these players together through high school could be to building the program that he envisions at Langtree Charter.
“We’ve got a good plan, and we’ve already got more kids that are planning to come in next year,” he said. “We don’t just want a team, we want a program that comes up through middle school and goes all the way through high school. I want consistency and team chemistry.”