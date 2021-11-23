Langtree Charter students put their awareness into action at powderpuff football game

Langtree Charter School may not officially have a football team at the high school level, but that hasn’t stopped the students at the school from organizing some gridiron-based activities. Back in the spring, it was a ‘Students vs. Teachers’ game that raised money to combat homelessness in the area.
This time, it was the girl’s turn to take the field.
On Nov. 18, the Chick-Fil-A Leadership Academy held the first fundraising event of the school year, a powderpuff football game, to help raise money for the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).
“It’s great to see the community come together for this event, especially the students from our school,” Caleb Dorrah, a member of the Chick-Fil-A Leadership Academy, said. “We’ve had some really devastating things happen in this town recently, so having events like this to raise money for suicide awareness and prevention is really cool.”
The Chick-Fil-A Leadership Academy has around 30 students that participate in the group’s activities centered around developing community leaders out of students. Throughout the year, they host several modules where various leadership principles are taught and applied.
“It’s great to see the support from our student community,” Katrina Dorrah, the leader of the leadership academy, said. “We wanted to combine a wish list item that many of these girls had of playing in a powderpuff football game with an opportunity to impact the community.”
According to Caleb Dorrah, the event was originally conceived as a way to honor a friend of an academy member that died from suicide over the summer, but it was further solidified by the tragic events at Mooresville High School earlier this month.
“There’s a lot of things that kids face, especially in high school,” Macy Jennings said. “Today, we have a chance to educate everyone that’s here on the topic.”
The event, which drew a pretty large crowd, featured a football game between two all girls teams made up freshman and juniors on one side and sophomores and seniors on the other with a halftime performance by a cheerleading team made up entirely of boys.
In the end, the senior/sophomore team came away with a 14-7 victory, but more importantly, the CFA Leadership Academy was able to raise more than $500 for NAMI.
“It’s great to see students come together to support finding a way to work towards a solution for the mental health of students,” Shane Lis, principal of the Langtree Charter Upper School, said. “We’re very proud to give back to the community.
“The students here have such a strong awareness of their civic responsibility and each one of them believes that they can help make the world a better place.”