Langtree Charter students put their awareness into action at powderpuff football game

Langtree Charter School may not officially have a football team at the high school level, but that hasn’t stopped the students at the school from organizing some gridiron-based activities. Back in the spring, it was a ‘Students vs. Teachers’ game that raised money to combat homelessness in the area.

This time, it was the girl’s turn to take the field.

On Nov. 18, the Chick-Fil-A Leadership Academy held the first fundraising event of the school year, a powderpuff football game, to help raise money for the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).

“It’s great to see the community come together for this event, especially the students from our school,” Caleb Dorrah, a member of the Chick-Fil-A Leadership Academy, said. “We’ve had some really devastating things happen in this town recently, so having events like this to raise money for suicide awareness and prevention is really cool.”

The Chick-Fil-A Leadership Academy has around 30 students that participate in the group’s activities centered around developing community leaders out of students. Throughout the year, they host several modules where various leadership principles are taught and applied.

