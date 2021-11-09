Large car meet planned for Saturday in Mooresville

The Universal Technical Institute, or as it’s better known in Mooresville, NASCAR Technical Institute, will be the sight of a major car meet Saturday evening.
The Charlotte Car Meets will be from 5-10 p.m. Saturday at NTI, 220 Byers Creek Road, Mooresville. A rain date of Nov. 20 is set.
Tamsen Beroth, owner and CEO of Speedology Lifestyle Solutions, said this is the inaugural event in this area but that these car meets have been going on for six years in Columbia, South Carolina.
Beroth said she, along with her partners, Luis Abreu and Paule Ogburn, owners of Columbia Car Meets, have been working with Mario Pennycooke at NTI to bring this car meet to Mooresville.
“We have proven success,” she said, noting the show Saturday is an expansion into the Charlotte market.
“We are truly honored to have established this relationship and partnership with the NASCAR Technical Institute” Beroth said. “This is to build and bring awareness for the facility and the amazing auto related opportunities that they create each day for their students.”
She said some 1,000 cars of all makes and models are expected to be a part of the meet and they are expecting 1,000 or more people to attend. “All makes and models are welcome,” Beroth said.
There will be tours of the NTI facility, dyno pull sessions, a DJ, food trucks and other activities during the meet, Beroth said.
She described the meet as a family-friendly event.
Sponsors will be on-site with display cars, tables and merchandise to show off and sell. Those helping make the event possible are Mills Auto Group, Eagle Carports, The Hemp Doctor, Tint World of Mooresville, Hagerty and Sheepey Race.
Admission is $5 per person and VIP parking is available for $25. This is a cash only event if tickets are not purchased via the website before arrival. For more information or to buy tickets, visit www.columbiacarmeets.com.
Beroth said the money raised from the event will be used to establish a scholarship that will enable a student to attend NTI.