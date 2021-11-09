Large car meet planned for Saturday in Mooresville

The Universal Technical Institute, or as it’s better known in Mooresville, NASCAR Technical Institute, will be the sight of a major car meet Saturday evening.

The Charlotte Car Meets will be from 5-10 p.m. Saturday at NTI, 220 Byers Creek Road, Mooresville. A rain date of Nov. 20 is set.

Tamsen Beroth, owner and CEO of Speedology Lifestyle Solutions, said this is the inaugural event in this area but that these car meets have been going on for six years in Columbia, South Carolina.

Beroth said she, along with her partners, Luis Abreu and Paule Ogburn, owners of Columbia Car Meets, have been working with Mario Pennycooke at NTI to bring this car meet to Mooresville.

“We have proven success,” she said, noting the show Saturday is an expansion into the Charlotte market.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We are truly honored to have established this relationship and partnership with the NASCAR Technical Institute” Beroth said. “This is to build and bring awareness for the facility and the amazing auto related opportunities that they create each day for their students.”