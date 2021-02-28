Large shadow lurking in the waters of Lake Norman

I was sitting at Eddie’s on Lake Norman one morning, on the patio with my girlfriend Tiara, and looking out at the water, watching fishermen in a small crawler casting their lures, a warm sun dancing across the ripples on the lake and I noticed to the right near the bridge, a shadow that appeared just under the surface. It wasn’t moving very quickly. It was considerably large, maybe the size of a small rowboat, bigger than a fish anyway. I looked away for a minute, returned my gaze and it was gone.

What was it, I don’t know? Tiara didn’t see it. There were clouds in the sky; could it have been a passing cloud overhead? Sure. Could it have been a giant over-sized freshwater jellyfish prowling for a neighborhood dog or cat? Maybe. The unknown is an imagination grabber and mine started to run wild. If you hang around Lake Norman enough you hear things, rumors, gossip, old pirate tales about strange anomalies in the waters of the lake.

At various eateries, coffee houses, or even fishing spots, harrowing stories are told, lurid yarns with boisterous gesticulation of boats being dragged for miles over the open water like Santiago battling the Marlin. “It took my fish right off the hook,” a fisherman stated one day.