LARRY SULLIVAN COLUMN: Moor Park Mayor back on platform

No votes were necessary because none were needed.
In this particular race, only one was even considered to be entered.
In a landslide, Marion Barnes continues to hold down the title of Mayor of Moor Park. He wears the crown with pride. His territory actually includes the entire area compassing the historic Mill Hill District that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The only protest that evokes would be the attempt to remove the official marker designating that distinction.
He has the credentials to support his candidacy.
Barnes, an across-the-street resident of the facility that only this past weekend sprang back to life as the official home plate headquarters of the Mooresville Spinners college-level baseball team, is one of the privileged few to be provided with the number code allowing him anytime entry into the otherwise fenced-in site. Don’t ask him to reveal it. The results might be dangerous.
He can be seen often patrolling the grounds, seeing to it that any trash items and any other unwanted material in place that can be considered an eyesore is also removed. He also acts a security service, his close-by residence making sure that any potential visits from unwanted guests do not take place during after hours of use.
For Barnes, it’s more of a treat than it is a chore.
He simply would not have it any other way.
Until recently, he basically had the premises practically to himself. That was the case as Moor Park was among the locations unable to be in use due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus. Usually, some local high school sports programs as well as related recreational-level and tournament-caliber organizations all make use of the spread for regular play. Nothing of that sort had been in place since required health-related suspensions were employed back in early March.
Barnes made sure the facility stayed in ship shape by making his regular, routine and several times daily tours around the confines. He uses his hand-held grasper to clamp the arms around all trash and dispose of it properly. That is also no easy task.
The disease of diabetes has taken its toil on Barnes’ body. He has lost the services of both his legs just above the knee. As a result, his movements are made possible by a battery-powered and custom-fitted wheelchair. No need to be feel remorse for his sake.
Barnes is quick to point out that he has had his share of fond memories before being restricted. He reveals that he only feels sorry for those who might feel sorry for him. He seeks no special treatment. He has been honored numerous times by community residences and the Spinners franchise for his services.
Now that the games are back and action is once again on tap to take place on a regular basis, Barnes is satisfied staying out of the public eye. He is back on patrol on days following the night games, scouring the area for all trash and other items that may have been left behind from the guests. He takes pride in the appearance of the facility, feeling as though it reflects back on the community itself.
Such is the heartfelt responsibility of the Mayor to his constituents.