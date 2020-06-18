LARRY SULLIVAN COLUMN: Moor Park Mayor back on platform

For Barnes, it’s more of a treat than it is a chore.

He simply would not have it any other way.

Until recently, he basically had the premises practically to himself. That was the case as Moor Park was among the locations unable to be in use due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus. Usually, some local high school sports programs as well as related recreational-level and tournament-caliber organizations all make use of the spread for regular play. Nothing of that sort had been in place since required health-related suspensions were employed back in early March.

Barnes made sure the facility stayed in ship shape by making his regular, routine and several times daily tours around the confines. He uses his hand-held grasper to clamp the arms around all trash and dispose of it properly. That is also no easy task.

The disease of diabetes has taken its toil on Barnes’ body. He has lost the services of both his legs just above the knee. As a result, his movements are made possible by a battery-powered and custom-fitted wheelchair. No need to be feel remorse for his sake.