Las Amigas honors police officers and firefighters

The Mooresville Las Amigas Chapter recognized and honored members of the Mooresville Police Department and Mooresville Fire and Rescue during the month as May 9-15 was Police Appreciation Week and May 4 was Firefighter Day. The chapter provided each group with a pizza lunch May 12 complete with desserts and drinks. Pictured above are members of the Las Amigas chapter with law enforcement officers, front row, from left, Mildred Ware, Evelyn Russell, Betty Miller, Marilyn Garner, Elaine Flowe, Mildred Phifer, Sadie Thompson, Phyllis Alexander and, Detective Mile Allen; and back row, from left, Rosie Bailey, Assistant Chief Bob Dyson and Assistant Chief Frank Falzone. Members of the organization and firefighters pictured below are front row, from left, Mildred Phifer, Elaine Flowe, Beatrice Spaulding, Sadie Thompson, Mildred Ware, Marilyn Garner, Betty Miller, Evelyn Russell and Phyllis Alexander; and back row, from left, Cam Ramey, Eddie Clingenpeel, Zach Fallon and Rosie Bailey.