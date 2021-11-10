 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Las Amigas Inc. gives donation
0 Comments
alert top story

Las Amigas Inc. gives donation

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
11-10 Las Amigas donation
Beatrice Spaulding, courtesy photo

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Mooresville and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Chapters of Las Amigas, Inc. (Southwest Region) presented a donation to Carolina Breast Friends, The Pink House. The donation was presented to Executive Director Lynn Erdman, second from right. Members who were on hand for the presentation were, from left, Regional Director Beatrice Spaulding, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Chapter President Cynthia Shepard and Mooresville Chapter President Sadie Thompson.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Supply chain woes: Latest action from the Biden Administration

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics