Las Amigas Inc. gives donation

In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Mooresville and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Chapters of Las Amigas, Inc. (Southwest Region) presented a donation to Carolina Breast Friends, The Pink House. The donation was presented to Executive Director Lynn Erdman, second from right. Members who were on hand for the presentation were, from left, Regional Director Beatrice Spaulding, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Chapter President Cynthia Shepard and Mooresville Chapter President Sadie Thompson.