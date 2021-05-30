Las Amigas Inc. recognize teachers and firefighters

To show their appreciation for both teachers and firefighters and the work that they do, members of the Mooresville Chapter Las Amigas Inc. treated some local teachers and staff and firefighters to lunch.

On May 12, the Mooresville organization visited Park View Elementary School on West McNeely Avenue and Mooresville Fire-Rescue Station No. 1 located on North Main Street and provided them with Subway sandwiches, chips, cookies and tea.

Sadie Thompson, chairperson of the Las Amigas service committee, brought greetings on behalf of the local chapter at both locations.

When speaking at the school, Thompson stated, “The Mooresville Chapter Las Amigas Inc. would like to thank you for helping our children. Education is our passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to the people who prepare for each day.”

During the group’s visit to the fire station, Thompson thanked the firefighters for all that they do and have done during the pandemic serving as essential workers.