On Jan. 24 the Mooresville Chapter Las Amigas Inc. donated paper products, cleaning and laundry supplies to Children’s Hope Alliance – Barium Springs Campus. Each year the chapter reaches out to the group to assist with whatever their need may be. Children’s Hope Alliance provides safe homes and resources for North Carolina’s children and families through community-based services and programs. Pictured at the presentation are front row, from left, Kelsey Sharpe, development assistant; Teresa Hilliard, development officer; chapter members Betty Miller, Sadie Thompson, Mooresville Chapter president; Barbara Carlson, donations coordinator; and member Mildred Phifer; and back row, from left, are members Phyllis Alexander and Beatrice Spaulding.