Las Amigas to sponsor virtual Black History program

The Mooresville Chapter of Las Amigas Inc. will sponsor a special virtual Black History Month program Feb. 27 at 5 p.m.

Guest speaker for the event will be the 21st Las Amigas National President Agatha Boulvier Martin Grimes. She will talk about the theme of “Black History, The Legacy — Past, Present and Future.”

A member of Las Amigas since 2002, Grimes has served in the Greensboro Chapter. She has a long history of service on all levels of the organization in various capacities.

On the national level, Grimes has served as chaplain, participated on several committees and has been a member of the Board of Trustees.

On the Southeast Region, Grimes serves as regional director, assistant regional director and various committees and in her local chapter, she served as vice president, secretary, fundraising committee chair and most recently local president.

The 2021-22 Little Miss Las Amigas Queen Haven Horton will give the welcome with various members of the local Las Amigas chapter participating in the program.