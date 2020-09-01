Laura Laws Memorial Golf Tournament to continue its mission of helping children

Not bad for a woman who learned the game by reading a book and practicing in her parents’ backyard. She played on the golf team at Wake Forest University for four years.

Her determination is what’s fueling those organizing the annual tournament named in Laws’ honor to go ahead to assist students further their education. Although golf was her great love, children and education were her passion, and the men and women behind this tournament are just as passionate about seeing Laws’ legacy continue.

Davis said the decision to hold this year’s tournament has been met with overwhelmingly positive responses. With less than a few weeks to go, the pared-down tournament field is nearly full. “We have room for two or three more teams,” Bates said.

In past years, the tournament has drawn 29 to 30 teams each year, but due to COVID-19, the entries were pared down to 22, Bates said.

The fewer number of golfers will enable tournament organizers to maintain social distancing. Davis said the tournament and the country club will be observing CDC guidelines such as liberal use of hand sanitizer.