The graduating class of Leadership Lake Norman chose to partner with representatives from Cornelius Police Department, Mecklenburg County Parks & Recreation, and other local agencies to help form a nonprofit organization focused on decreasing boating safety-related deaths on Lake Norman.

Last season alone, the groups that oversee lake safety reported nine deaths. The new agency is tentatively named BOATS LKN, which is an acronym for Boaters and Organizations Aligning Together for Safety. The mission of the soon to be formal agency is “To enhance the quality of life for all who live, work, and play on Lake Norman by reducing preventable accidents and fatalities.”

The need and desire for such an organization was brought to light in a scheduled leadership session visit with the boat patrol division of the Cornelius Police Department and Officer George Brinzey.

“The need is obvious based on the data from recent years, and we have been inspired by the excitement from local organizations around this effort,” said Brinzey.

For their role in the effort, the 2022-2023 Leadership Lake Norman group decided to serve as the founding advisory board. In this capacity, the group divided into three committees. The first was a promotions and marketing group who developed the concept for the name, built out social media pages, promoted the groups presence at a recent safety event at Blythe Landing, and made recommendations for organizational branding. The second group was focused on building out the plan for the BOATS LKN booth at the event, and priced and lead the funding collection and donation of almost $500 to provide boating safety classes to boaters in the Lake Norman area. The final group developed a short, medium, and long-range strategic plan that summarized a road map for Brinzey and his other partner agencies to build on in the coming months and years.

The group expects to build and offer safety programs for rental agencies and renters on Lake Norman, and they plan to name the educational offering “Class 26”, after these leaders that worked to develop the plan for BOATS LKN in its infancy. “As a group we knew that we wanted our project to make a sustainable impact on this community. We know that our contributions will help save lives as this organization works and evolves from the plan we helped create,” said Matt Britt, Class 26 member, and marketing strategist at Atrium Health.

“Leadership Lake Norman is a program the chamber is very proud to facilitate,” said Bill Russell, president and CEO of the Lake Norman Chamber of Commerce. “Seeing groups like Class 26 come together around an initiative like this is really special, and we are grateful for their leadership to the Lake Norman region.”