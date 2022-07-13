 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Learn about animal care at Grandfather Mountain

Mark your calendars for Aug. 3 as Grandfather Mountain will be hosting its Animal Enrichment Day from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

On that day, guests will see firsthand how Grandfather Mountain cares for its resident animals. This event is included in the price of admission.

An enrichment is a special treat, new toy or even an unfamiliar scent given to the animals to break up their routines and help keep them active and intellectually stimulated. Visitors can enjoy watching enrichment demonstrations, talk directly with keepers and participate in family oriented games and crafts.

In a release it was noted that Grandfather Mountain will add more events to its lineup throughout the year, including the Grandfather Presents evening lecture series, adult field courses and daily programs.

To learn more, visit grandfather.com, email events@grandfather.com or call 828-733-2013.

