Learn about birds at Grandfather Mountain

Grandfather Mountain’s calendar is full of lots of fun activities. First on their agenda is an Adult Field Course — Advanced Birding Identification event scheduled for May 1 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Limit 10. Cost is $60, and $25 for Bridge Club members.

This course will explore such aspects of the lives of birds as seasonal plumage, molt, nestling growth, seasonal occurrence, habitat requirements and similarities between related and sometimes completely unrelated species.

Grandfather Mountain’s Adult Field Course series offers participants the chance to explore the mountain like never before. Students examine specific aspects of the park ecosystem through fun, hands-on field excursions. Course leaders are experts in their fields and include professors, naturalists, scientists and acclaimed photographers, writers, historians and artists.

Advanced registration is required at www.grandfather.com.