Learn about Fifth Street’s services in Iredell County

Fifth Street Ministries, while located in Statesville, serves all of Iredell County, which is one message they want to share during a Meet and Greet No Ask Event to be held in Mooresville Nov. 3 from 6-8 p.m. at Par Blu, 152 N. Main Street.

This event, noted Amy Freeze, director of development at Fifth Street Ministries, will provide the community an opportunity to learn more about the services that they offer in Iredell County. The evening will be a brief program telling what they do as well as offering different stations where those in attendance can receive information about each program and ask questions.

There will be hors d’oeuvres served during the evening and one drink ticket. Those wishing to attend must RSVP by Oct 13 to Freeze by emailing her at afreeze@fifthstreetministries.com or calling 704-872-4045, ext. 205.

Freeze noted that Fifth Street offers four major programs including their homeless shelter, My Sister’s House, veterans transitional housing and their PATH program. Just recently, she said, they opened an office in downtown Mooresville with an advocate for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault helping people to navigate the court system and file paperwork. They are hoping to hire a counselor for this office as well, she noted.

Those needing these services should call prior to visiting at 872-4045 ext 292.

In sharing about the various programs offered, Freeze told of the homeless shelter, which can house approximately 115 people. However, she said, “it’s more than just a shelter. We have case management, an onsite nurse, a clothing closet and counseling program.”

She expressed the importance of case management, which works with the clients on goal setting, budgeting, financial literacy, life skills, housing, benefits they may be entitled to and job placement.

Length of stay has changed at the shelter, depending on how well the clients do with these goals, Freeze noted. There is now a 30-day housing stay beginning at the time they start with their case manager. At the end of those 30 days, “if someone has been working really well on their goals and behaving, doing the things they know they need to do, then that stay is extended to another 30 days. This kind of gives them an impetus to get going,” she noted.

My Sister’s House, a domestic violence/sexual assault shelter, has all the same services as the homeless shelter and can house 34 individuals.

The veterans transitional housing program, which is for up to two years, also offers the same services. Two tiny transitional homes for veterans, which are located directly behind the shelter are also available with access to the same services at the shelter.

Another program, their PATH program, is a house at the back of the shelter, which is a resource center for those living in tents or abandoned buildings. It’s not a shelter, Freeze said, but it’s where they can come and get a shower, do laundry, get items they may need such as snacks, toiletries, hats, gloves and scarves in the winter, or sleeping bags, tents and whatever they may need.

There is also a street outreach worker from the PATH House who visits the camps and takes these items and tries to build relationships. The PATH street worker can also come to Mooresville now and visit and take items to local camps as well, Freeze shared.

Fifth Street also has a Community Kitchen where they serve three meals a day, every single day of the year. “Some years it’s up to 90,000 meals a year,” she noted.

Those wishing to learn more about these various programs can visit the Meet and Greet and see all that is offered.

“There is no pressure whatsoever,” Freeze stressed. The evening is “to let people know we exist and let them know what we do,” and to let people know the office is open in Mooresville, the street ministry is here and that “we serve this area of the community as well.”

If people would like to help at Fifth Street Ministries, she said, they are always looking for volunteers. At the current time, all of the volunteer opportunities are in the Statesville area.

Additional needs include donations of canned foods, tents, blankets and sleeping bags as the cooler weather approaches. Immediate needs are posted on their Facebook page as they arise, and people are encouraged to follow the page to see those needs.

Tours of the shelter are also available and can be arranged by contacting Freeze at the above listed email or phone number.