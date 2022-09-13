Learning from the best: Muay Thai champion teaches skills in two seminars at Lake Norman gym

Suphachai “Saenchai” Saepong, along with two of his teammates with Team Yokkao, conducted a pair of seminars at Lake Norman Muay Thai on Sunday, each of which was filled to capacity quickly with a total of 120 students signing up to learn from the former world champion. Attendees to the seminar came from as far away as California.

Of the 29 stops that Yokkao will be making in the U.S., the seminars at Lake Norman Muay Thai was the only stop the tour made in the Carolinas. Saenchai was joined at the seminar by other members of the Yokkao team, Superlek and Kru Jack.

In his career, Saenchai has fought over 370 times dating back to 1994 when he was just 14 years old. He has won 321 of those fights, 41 by knockout, while losing just 49 bouts and drawing twice. As with most successful muay thai fighters that become famous for a certain style or technique, Saenchai has become known for his cartwheel kick.