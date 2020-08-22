 Skip to main content
LEARNING TO HELP CHILDREN IN NEED
image001.png

Students at Chesterbrook Academy Preschool manned lemonade stands to raise money.

 PHOTO USED WITH PERMISSION

Students at Chesterbrook Academy Preschool in Mooresville recently raised $450 to benefit Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, a childhood cancer foundation dedicated to raising funds for research, supporting families and raising awareness to help cure childhood cancer. During the month of July, students held lemonade stands and an online fundraiser to raise money for the organization. Through this initiative, students learned the importance of helping children in need.

