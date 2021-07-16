Legacy Motown Revue to kick off summer concert series

Our Town Stage announced that the Liberty Park 2021 Summer Concert Series will kick off, premiering at the Liberty Park Amphitheater on July 23.

The first act selected for the series is The Legacy Motown Revue. Paying tribute to legendary icons of Motown, four talented performers will come together to dance and sing. Combined with an amazing six-piece horn band, you’ll be transported back in time to one of the most influential periods of American musical history.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

One of country music’s most successful new acts, Parmalee, is up next to perform on Aug. 6. Heralded as “Country Music’s Breakout Stars” by MSN Entertainment, Parmalee has supported Brad Paisley and Jake Owen on national tours, and these platinum-selling band of brothers are not only a 2016 American Country Music “New Vocal Duo/Group of the Year” nominee but are also one of only four groups since 2001 to earn three consecutive Top 10 singles from a debut country album.

Continuing the series line-up is popular beach band The Catalinas, who are scheduled for Aug. 20. The Catalinas have enjoyed continued success for more than 35 years, and are known for their recordings, thousands of live performances including many concerts, and the antics of their very lively shows.