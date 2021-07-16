Legacy Motown Revue to kick off summer concert series

Our Town Stage announced that the Liberty Park 2021 Summer Concert Series will kick off, premiering at the Liberty Park Amphitheater on July 23.
The first act selected for the series is The Legacy Motown Revue. Paying tribute to legendary icons of Motown, four talented performers will come together to dance and sing. Combined with an amazing six-piece horn band, you’ll be transported back in time to one of the most influential periods of American musical history.
One of country music’s most successful new acts, Parmalee, is up next to perform on Aug. 6. Heralded as “Country Music’s Breakout Stars” by MSN Entertainment, Parmalee has supported Brad Paisley and Jake Owen on national tours, and these platinum-selling band of brothers are not only a 2016 American Country Music “New Vocal Duo/Group of the Year” nominee but are also one of only four groups since 2001 to earn three consecutive Top 10 singles from a debut country album.
Continuing the series line-up is popular beach band The Catalinas, who are scheduled for Aug. 20. The Catalinas have enjoyed continued success for more than 35 years, and are known for their recordings, thousands of live performances including many concerts, and the antics of their very lively shows.
As one of the longest-running bands on the East Coast beach music scene, Band of Oz will round out the concert series with their Aug. 27 performance. As one of the most successful groups in the Southeast, The Band of Oz features a full horn section and a dynamic eight-member group.
All concerts are free, open to the public, and will be held at the Liberty Park Amphitheater. For each show, the venue opens at 4 p.m. Concert start times are 6 p.m. for The Legacy Motown Revue, The Catalinas and Band of Oz, while Parmalee will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Vendors and food trucks will be set up an hour prior to the performance. Alcohol can be purchased from local beer vendors and must be accompanied by a wristband, which is available for purchase for $1 at the entrance. For more information about the series, and venue rules, visit www.ourtownstage.com.